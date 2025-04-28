Is Loren Brovarnik pregnant? Here’s what we know

Loren Brovarnik has continually hinted at having a fourth child.

She and her husband, Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik, are parents to three kids: Shai Josef, 5, Asher Noah, 3, and Ariel (Ari) Raya, 2.

Loren and Alex have talked about expanding their family on multiple occasions.

Loren often jokes that tequila is responsible for getting her pregnant, admitting that a “tequila filled night” resulted in her and Alex conceiving their first son, Shai.

Last year, Loren admitted that she had “baby fever,” telling Entertainment Tonight that she hadn’t completely abandoned the idea of having more kids.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I freaking have baby fever,” Loren confessed. “But do I really want to go back? Forget about the surgery, right?”

Loren had a Mommy Makeover after welcoming her third child

After welcoming her third child, daughter Ari, Loren underwent an extensive cosmetic surgery.

Loren’s Mommy Makeover consisted of fat transfer to her breasts, a tummy tuck, and liposuction on her chin and flanks.

Although Loren had major surgery and took months to recover fully, she teased that she’d be willing to undo her surgeon’s work by getting pregnant again.

Loren joked that she could always redo the surgery if she decided to have a fourth child.

“You can always get [it] redone, but, like, do I want to go backwards? I don’t know. Never say never,” Loren Brovarnik told the outlet.

However, Alex wasn’t as open to the idea.

He chimed in, “That’s the max. That’s where we are. Never say never, but not more than that.”

Although Loren and Alex disagree on whether or not to expand their family, could they be planning on welcoming another child into their already large brood?

Loren hasn’t hinted that she’s pregnant in recent weeks

Loren hasn’t hinted at a pregnancy on social media. Quite the opposite.

In a post uploaded on April 27, Loren shared a carousel of photos and videos from a wedding she and Alex recently attended.

In the comments section, Loren noted that she was wearing a 19-year-old dress.

“I’m wearing my prom dress – it’s from @bcbgmaxazria circa 2006,” Loren revealed.

The dress has a forgiving waistline, so Loren could have easily concealed a baby bump if she wanted to hide an early pregnancy.

Loren wore her prom dress to a recent wedding. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarik/Instagram

Loren hints at more surgery

Earlier this year, Loren implied that she was possibly ready to undergo another surgery.

She posted photos inside her OB/GYN’s office, writing, “LFG!” in the caption.

Loren didn’t elaborate on why she was visiting the doctor who delivered her children. Still, according to his website, she may have had a consultation for a surgical procedure, possibly getting her tubes tied to ensure she doesn’t become pregnant again.

Loren’s Instagram followers know that she shares everything with her fans online, so if she is pregnant or becomes pregnant in the future, you can bet they’ll be some of the first to know.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.