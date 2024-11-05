90 Day Fiance fans express concern as Loren Brovarnik appears ‘too skinny’: ‘Hope you are ok’

Loren Brovarnik‘s appearance has sparked concern among her fans and critics.

The longtime 90 Day Fiance personality loves updating her followers on social media.

The 36-year-old is very engaged with her followers, keeping them abreast of her personal life.

In a recent post on Threads, Loren shared a selfie as she was seated in her car, wearing her post-voting sticker that read, “I Voted.”

In the photo, Loren went makeup-free, slicking her long, dark hair back into an updo as she snapped a closed-smile pic.

In her accompanying caption, Loren wrote, “You should too.”

Loren’s photograph caught the attention of quite a few of her followers, but not necessarily for the reason she intended.

Loren’s fans and critics worry she’s lost ‘too much’ weight

In the comments section, Loren was met with feedback from some concerned fans and critics who pointed out that she appears to have lost some weight—possibly too much.

One such comment read, “Too skinny…sorry.”

Another one of Loren’s followers commented that they’ve noticed she appears to have lost weight.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Threads

@dautelbonnie felt as though Loren had lost “too much” weight, adding, “Hope you are feeling ok.”

“What’s wrong with you Loren?” asked @queenaudreytaylor.

Another Threads user wrote that Loren looked “ill” in the photo.

“You look ragged,” wrote @becky_simonz.

Loren’s struggles with body dysmorphia came to light on 90 Day Fiance

As 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers know Loren is very aware of her appearance. In fact, she’s hypercritical of herself.

Loren suffers from body dysmorphia, as she’s admitted on 90 Day Fiance.

In an attempt to boost her self-confidence, Loren underwent major surgery to tweak her body in 2023.

Loren’s “natural Mommy Makeover” included liposuction, fat transfer to her breasts, and a tummy tuck.

Her surgery and recovery were featured in her storyline in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and as we saw, it was no walk in the park.

Loren was incapacitated for weeks while her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, was left to care for their three young children, Shai, Asher, and Ariel.

Despite her rough recovery and the pressure it put on her family, Loren had absolutely no regrets about going under the knife to transform her body, calling her surgery the “best” decision she could have made.

Loren underwent two surgeries in the past year

As we also watched in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, however, Loren wasn’t completely happy with her results.

She voiced to her family that she was considering a second fat transfer surgery because she lost some of the fat that was transferred to her breasts.

As Loren explained, she wanted “bigger boobs,” but her family was deadset against her having surgery for a second time.

Although it wasn’t filmed for 90 Day Fiance, Loren did end up having a second surgery in September 2024.

This time, though, Loren’s surgery was considered a “clean up” surgery to repair some scar tissue left below her belly button.

Loren told her followers the follow-up surgery was “nothing major,” and it appears she wasn’t exaggerating.

These days, Loren is back to her normal, busy schedule as she continues to share her life with millions online.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.