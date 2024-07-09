Loren Brovarnik is considering a second fat transfer surgery: ‘I wanted bigger boobs’

Loren Brovarnik is already talking about her second plastic surgery.

The 90-Day Fiance personality recently underwent a “natural” Mommy Makeover, which is being chronicled this season on Happily Ever After.

Loren’s surgeon, Dr. Dev Vibhakar, performed liposuction and a fat transfer using fat from her midsection and adding it to her breasts and also gave her a tummy tuck.

Loren’s seven-hour-long surgery was painful, and the recovery was no walk in the park, either.

Her husband, Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik, seemingly got in over his head when he agreed to take care of Loren after her procedure.

Alex was tasked with caring for Loren and their three kids and doing their family’s chores for months while Loren recovered.

Once Loren was feeling well enough post-op, she and Alex headed out for a date night.

But their first night out alone since her surgery turned into an argument when Loren voiced that she wanted to focus on her career instead of being a stay-at-home mom—something that Alex adamantly disagreed with.

Loren wants another fat transfer, but Alex is deadset against it

Following Episode 17 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8, The Troll Toll, TLC shared a preview of next week’s episode, and that’s when Loren revealed that she wants to go under the knife yet again.

During dinner with Alex, their kids, and her parents, Marlene and Bryan, Loren dropped a bomb when she announced that she had already discussed the surgery with Dr. Dev.

Loren revealed that during her post-op check-up, she and Dr. Dev “actually discussed doing a second fat transfer.”

Before Loren could even finish her sentence, Alex reacted with shock, asking, “What?! What are you talking about?”

As Loren explained, “I wanted bigger boobs.”

During a solo confessional, Alex made it clear to TLC’s producers that he was against the idea of a second surgery and wouldn’t allow it.

“These surgeries, sometimes, it’s like a slippery slope,” Alex admitted. “You know, she looks great already, and that’s it. I mean… we’re not doing this again.”

Loren’s mom, Marlene, added her two cents, telling her daughter, “If God wanted them there in the first place, he would have put them there.”

Loren’s surgery put a major strain on her family

It’s understandable why Loren’s family members are concerned and refuse to go along with her if she wants a second surgery.

On top of the extra work it creates, especially for Alex, the mom of three has already admitted that she suffers from body dysmorphia, so it’s very likely that she would never be completely satisfied with her surgery results.

Loren has come under fire from 90 Day Fiance viewers who think her surgery was unnecessary and yielded minimal, if any, improvements… not to mention the strain it put on Alex and their kids while she recovered.

Loren called her Mommy Makeover the ‘best’ decision

Whether or not Loren decides to have more surgery to transform her appearance remains to be seen.

But one thing is for sure: Loren has no regrets about getting a Mommy Makeover.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren told her followers one month post-op, “[It was] the BEST decision I made.”

Loren’s Instagram followers know that the TLC star is an open book when it comes to her personal life, so something tells us she would have documented a second surgery if she opted to have it done by now.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.