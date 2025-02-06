Loren Brovarnik teases another surgical procedure: ‘LFG!’

Is Loren Brovarnik ready to go under the knife again?

The 90 Day Fiance personality has endured multiple surgeries to enhance her appearance.

In addition to the C-sections with the birth of her children, Loren has also had a Mommy Makeover and, most recently, a belly button revision “clean-up” surgery.

Now, the reality TV star is hinting at yet another procedure.

Loren took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a photo of a procedure bed in a doctor’s office.

The bed was empty, covered only with a bed sheet, medical chucks, and a paper gown.

In the caption of her photo, Loren wrote, “Welppp Dr. Santos – you’re the best of the best! LFG!”

She also tagged Dr. Remberto Santos’ Instagram page, Aventura OB/GYN Advanced Care LLC.

Interestingly, Dr. Santos is the same OB/GYN who delivered her children, as 90 Day Fiance viewers watched.

Loren shared a photo of her OB/GYN’s procedure room. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Normally, visiting the OB/GYN office wouldn’t spark much attention. However, it’s rather odd to post a photo like Loren’s if she was attending a routine checkup.

Additionally, the fact that she wrote “LFG!” implies that she’s preparing for something exciting.

On top of that, last week, Loren’s husband, Alexei Brovarnik, shared a photo of himself, Loren, and Dr. Santos posing for a pic inside his office.

Loren and Alexei visited Dr. Santos on January 31. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren reshared the photo in her Instagram Story and captioned it, “The best of the best Dr Santos!”

According to Dr. Santos’ webpage, he not only specializes in gynecology and obstetrics, but also minimally invasive advanced laparoscopy and robotic surgery, functional and cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation, and hysteroscopy sterilization (AKA getting tubes tied or having a hysterectomy).

Loren has kept the door open regarding more cosmetic surgery

Whether or not Loren has any more surgical plans up her sleeve remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be shocking if that were the case.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Loren visited her plastic surgeon, Dr. Dev Vibhakar’s office in November 2024.

During her visit, Loren recorded herself and Dr. “Dev,” telling her followers, “Yeah, well, maybe more to come. We’ll see … Never say never.”

Loren’s previous surgeries have addressed several areas of her body.

Her Mommy Makeover included a tummy tuck to address abdominal diastasis, and she also had liposuction and a fat transfer to her breasts instead of getting implants.

After the surgery, Loren admitted she wasn’t 100 percent pleased with the results.

She told Alexei and her parents that she wanted “bigger boobs” via a second fat transfer despite her family being vehemently against the idea.

Loren stands by her decision to have the procedures

Although Loren has received major backlash from her loved ones and 90 Day Fiance viewers on social media, she doesn’t regret her decisions.

In fact, she posted a photo on Instagram in September 2024 praising her decision to have cosmetic surgery.

“Whether you agree with MY decision or not, I made the best decision for ME and our family, with the support from my amazing husband and the help from the best doctor!” Loren told her fans and followers.

I truly couldn’t be happier!! If you’re torn on doing something for YOU – go for it… do what makes YOU happy!”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, February 16 at 8/7c on TLC.