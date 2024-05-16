Is Loren Brovarnik pregnant? The 90 Day Fiance star hints at baby #4

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik already have their hands full with three kids, but could a fourth be on the way?

The 90 Day Fiance couple documented their lives as parents to three under three in their spin-off show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Now that their kids, Shai, Asher, and Ariel, are a little older and growing out of their baby phases, things may have settled down for Loren and Alexei.

So much so that Loren even joked about welcoming a fourth child.

The TLC star shared throwback photos in her Instagram Stories this week, depicting herself and Alexei in his native Israel, where they met.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Loren and Alex posed for an outdoor wedding photo, which she captioned, “It’s where we met on a birthright trip. And it’s where we fell in love. And where we devoted ourselves to each other.”

Loren shared some throwback photos from Israel. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In a second throwback slide, Loren and Alex posed for a couple’s snap, and in the caption, Loren shared, “And it’s where we started our family *Shai was conceived on this tequila filled night 🤣.”

Loren’s post must have got her thinking about tequila because several hours later, she posted a selfie inside a liquor store, holding a bottle of Casa Noble Tequila.

Loren teases she’ll be pregnant with baby #4 after a night of tequila

“It’s a day,” Loren wrote beneath her smiley selfie.

In her next slide, Loren shared a screenshot from an Instagram follower who messaged her, “Don’t get pregnant but if you do we know who to blame.”

Loren hinted that she and Alex may be having a fourth child. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren added a caption above the pic, asking her followers, “Do we blame @alex_brovarnik or @casanobletequila?

Then, Loren polled her followers, giving them three options to answer: “Alex for sure!,” “Tequila for sure!,” and “Both bc it’s never your fault.”

Loren’s fans and followers voted, and the consensus was that Alex and tequila would be to blame if she found herself pregnant again, with 58 percent of the votes.

Loren recently admitted she has ‘baby fever’

Even though Loren recently underwent a head-to-toe Mommy Makeover — which we’re currently watching play out in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? — the mom of three told Entertainment Tonight that she hasn’t ruled out having more babies.

“I freaking have baby fever,” Loren confessed. “But do I really want to go back? Forget about the surgery, right?”

Loren added, “You can always get [it] redone, but like, do I want to go backwards? I don’t know. Never say never.”

Loren admitted she was open to a fourth child and her husband Alex was on board with the notion but made it clear that four kids would be their limit.

Alex told ET’s Rachel Smith, “That’s the max. That’s where we are. Never say never, but not more than that.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.