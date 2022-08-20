90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Loren Brovarnik celebrates son Asher’s first birthday

Loren’s son Asher turned 1 and she commemorated his special day. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite alum Loren Brovarnik celebrated her and her husband Alexei Brovarnik’s son, Asher, turning 1.

American-born Loren and Israel native Alexei met in 2013 during Loren’s Birthright trip to Alexei’s homeland. The couple soon fell in love, got engaged, and were married in 2015.

Loren and Alexei have since expanded their family and share two sons, Shai, 2, and Asher, 9 months, and are currently expecting their third child, due later this year.

Although life is admittedly stressful for Loren these days, as she’s a stay-at-home mom to Shai and Asher and is heavily pregnant, she still finds time to connect with her 1.4 million followers on Instagram to keep them up to date on her personal life.

Last week, Loren took to Instagram to share that her and Alexei’s second son, Asher, was turning 1.

“Our mighty ONE. How fast time goes! Happy, happy birthday Asher baby! We love you! 🥳 ✨” Loren captioned the carousel post, adding a few hashtags, some of which read “#hehatesthecamera,” and “#leoseason.”

Loren’s followers know that Asher is a smiley, easygoing baby and her post reflected the 1-year-old’s character. Asher sat up for the first slide, sporting a onesie that read, “one,” while giving a smile to the camera.

The second slide pictured Asher adorably looking down at his finger as he held up one index finger to signify his age. Loren shared several more snaps of the toddler, including some throwback photos from his time in the NICU.

Asher, who Loren and Alexei referred to as Babyboten until his birth, spent 22 days in the NICU before he was able to return home with his mom, dad, and big brother Shai. Asher’s NICU stay was documented during Season 1 of the couple’s 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Taking to the comments section of Loren’s post, 90 Day Fiance viewers and some cast members wished Asher a happy first birthday.

Alyssa Tabit Smith wrote, “Wow! That year went FAST!! Happy First Birthday, Asher! 💙”

90 Day Fiance Season 9 newcomer Shaeeda Sween added, “Happy birthday handsome beautiful baby boy Asher! Yes he is a Leo like me 😍❤️❤️”

Another 90 Day Fiance alum, David Toborowsky, simply commented, “Awwww,” while many more of Loren’s followers left similar comments.

Loren and Alexei have chosen to keep the gender of baby number three a surprise. However, 90 Day Fiance viewers think they know whether Loren and Alexei will be adding another boy or shaking things up with a girl the third time around.

Earlier this summer, Loren took a poll on Instagram, asking her followers to vote and they obliged, with 66% of the voters choosing a girl and only 34% of the voters guessing another boy is on the way.

