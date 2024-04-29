Loren Brovarnik explains why she and Alexei have never watched a full episode of 90 Day Fiance

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have learned an important lesson about keeping their marriage strong in the public eye: Don’t watch yourselves on TV.

Loren and Alexei (Alex) returned to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and TLC’s cameras followed the couple again.

This isn’t Loren and Alex’s first rodeo, as the couple has appeared on multiple spin-offs and their show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, since their debut during Season 3 of the flagship series.

But, despite multiple appearances within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Loren and Alex have yet to watch an entire episode featuring themselves.

Loren explained why during a recent Instagram Story Q&A while answering a follower’s question.

One of Loren’s 1.4 million followers wanted to know, “Does being in the public eye challenge your relationship or no?”

Loren recorded herself answering the fan question, telling them, “Uh, no, so it doesn’t.”

Loren Brovarnik says not watching herself and Alexei on 90 Day Fiance ‘keeps them together’

“I’ll tell you a fun fact,” Loren continued in her answer to the fan question. “Alex and I have never seen a full episode of us, whether it be on 90 Day Fiance, our show, [or] Pillow Talk.”

“We’ve watched three specials, and those were our baby specials, but we don’t watch ourselves,” Loren continued.

“And I think that’s what keeps us together,” Loren confessed. “We don’t want to get involved, caught up in it, overwhelmed, overanalyze things… so what you see is what you get.”

Loren added that she and Alex’s interactions don’t revolve around their 90 Day Fiance fame, and they talk about other things besides appearing on reality TV.

Loren’s Mommy Makeover is featured in this season’s storyline

Speaking of their appearance on reality TV, Loren’s Mommy Makeover surgery is being chronicled this season on Happily Ever After?

On Sunday, we watched as Loren and Alex visited with her surgeon one last time before she went under the knife.

Loren underwent liposuction to retrieve fat from several parts of her body — including her flanks, upper back, inner thighs, arms, and chin — which her surgeon injected into her breasts for a natural result.

Loren also had a tummy tuck with abdominal wall tightening and skin removal – a procedure that took her doctor five hours to complete.

Not only was Loren apprehensive about an elective surgery, but so was Alex.

Alex was hopeful that Loren would hear something that would deter her from going through with it, but she was already deadset on having the full-body transformation.

As we know, off-camera, Loren is thrilled with the results, although it meant that Alex had to pull double duty around the house and with the kids while she recovered.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.