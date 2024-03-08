Loren Brovarnik reveals ominous message about her castmates ahead of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? return

Loren Brovarnik is making her 90 Day Fiance franchise return later this month, and she’s letting us know how she feels about her fellow castmates.

Loren and her husband, Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik, made their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 3 of the flagship series.

The couple became so popular that TLC offered them a 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

While their spin-off remains on hiatus and its future uncertain, the Brovarniks will be sharing their personal life with 90 Day Fiance fans once again, but this time on a different spin-off.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren and Alex will reappear on TLC later this month when Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres.

Ahead of its debut, Loren answered some fan questions during an Instagram Story Q&A that she called #tuesdaytalks, urging her followers to “ask away.”

Loren Brovarnik drops a hint about her 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 castmates

One question came from an Instagram follower who asked Loren whether she was excited about Happily Ever After? and how she felt about the other couples.

To answer the question, Loren uploaded a selfie from her car, giving the camera a thumbs-up and a smile.

Loren answered fans’ questions in her Story regarding her upcoming return to 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“Sorta kinda…” Loren wrote, adding, “you’ll have to tune in to see.”

Loren answered another question from a fan who expressed they “can’t wait” to see her and Alex on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 and this time, responded with a video recording.

“Oh my gosh, so we’re excited to come back. I’m so glad that you guys are excited. That actually makes me a lot happier, and it’s gonna help me get through it!” Loren admitted.

Loren and Alex will join eight other couples on March 17 when Season 8 of Happily Ever After? debuts.

Season 8 of Happily Ever After? will feature nine couples

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny, and Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes were announced first before TLC dropped a bomb and added two more couples.

In late February, the network revealed that Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez Rojas as well as Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne would also be joining the cast.

Loren and Alex teased their 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? appearance last month, telling their fans they had “some really big news” dropping on Valentine’s Day, the same day TLC announced the initial Season 8 cast.

Despite Loren’s excitement about returning to the franchise, 90 Day Fiance viewers expressed their distaste for this season’s cast.

Specifically, there were three couples that critics were less than thrilled about seeing on their TV screens: Big Ed and Liz, Angela and Michael, and Gino and Jasmine.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.