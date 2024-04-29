What is Alexei Brovarnik’s job and net worth? Here’s how the 90 Day Fiance star earns a living

Alexei Brovarnik is best known as a reality TV star, but that’s not the only job he has.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Alexei (who goes by Alex) and his wife, Loren Brovarnik, during Season 3 of the hit TLC series.

When we met Alex, he was still living in Israel, working as a medic for Birthright.

Alex, a 35-year-old Ukrainian native, met Loren when she flew to Israel on her Birthright trip, and they hit it off instantly.

Once Loren and Alexei got engaged, he came to America on a K-1 visa, and by January 2020, he had become a U.S. citizen.

A few months later, when COVID-19 hit the U.S., Alex returned to his roots and began working as a paramedic in Hollywood, Florida, where he and Loren reside with their three children.

Here’s a look at Alexei Brovarnik’s full-time job and side hustles

Currently, Alex works as a warehouse manager for Invicta Watch Group, an American watch designer and manufacturer headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Judging by a post from October 2017, seen below, Alex has been employed by Invicta Watch Group for several years.

In addition to his day job, Alex earns extra income from several side hustles.

Most notably, Alex films for the 90 Day Fiance franchise and has been featured in numerous spinoffs.

According to a 90 Day Fiance insider, cast members are paid $1,000 to $1,500 per episode, and their salaries increase if they appear on Happily Ever After?

However, there is one condition: foreign cast members can’t get paid until they receive their work permit unless, of course, filming takes place in their native country.

Alex also earns some extra cash by recording Cameos for his fans. The Nazareth Illit, Israel native charges $30 for a personalized video, and his 4.98-star review indicates that he delivers exactly what his customers ask for.

Alex has also worked as a lifeguard and even used his aquatic skills to save a man from drowning during a vacation to the Bahamas.

So, with all of his work endeavors, how much is Alex’s net worth? According to several sources, it’s an estimated $500,000.

Alexei and his wife, Loren Brovarnik, are 90 Day Fiance fan-favorites

Alex and Loren recently returned to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, appearing in Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

The couple quickly became a fan-favorite, and in 2022, they won an MTV Movie & TV Award for “Best Reality Romance,” taking home a pair of matching golden popcorn trophies.

Loren and Alex became so popular that they even snagged themselves their very own 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which ran for three seasons.

When Alexei isn’t busy filming or working his full-time job, he has his hands full, helping raise his and Loren’s kids, Shai, Asher, and Ariel.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.