Loren Brovarnik shows off healed plastic surgery results and takes aim at critics: ‘You can hate all you want’

Loren Brovarnik is proud of her choices and doesn’t care what her critics have to say.

The 90 Day Fiance fan favorite underwent a Mommy Makeover last year, and now that she’s fully recovered, she is showing off the results every chance she gets.

Such was the case this week as Loren debuted her new and improved physique.

Loren uploaded several selfies to her Instagram Story, clad in a sports bra and leggings, accentuating her trimmer midsection and fuller bustline.

The mom of three flexed her bicep in the first photo, smiling as she snapped the pic.

In the caption of her snap, Loren took aim at her haters.

Loren Brovarnik unapologetically shares post-Mommy Makeover selfies

“You can hate all you want but I’m so damn proud of myself!” she wrote, adding, “And that’s [what] matters most!”

In her second slide, Loren posed for another full-length mirror selfie and praised the plastic surgeon responsible for her results, Dr. Dev Vibhakar, tagging his Instagram handle and adding three clapping-hands emojis to convey her appreciation.

Not only has Loren used fat transfer and liposuction to transform her post-pregnancy body, but she’s also returned to the gym to keep herself fit and toned.

In a third Instagram Story slide, Loren posed inside a Pilates studio, smiling in the mirrored wall as she snapped yet another selfie.

“The hardest part is starting,” she captioned the upload, adding a gif that read, “SO PROUD.”

Not all 90 Day Fiance viewers were impressed with Loren’s surgery results

Although Loren is happy that she opted to go under the knife to alter her figure, her critics have been vocal about their lack of agreement.

Many of Loren’s naysayers have accused her of taking the easy way out and slammed her for calling her surgery “natural.”

Others have claimed that Loren’s Mommy Makeover didn’t yield the impressive results she says it did and have taken to social media to let her know they don’t see a difference.

Despite the harsh backlash online, Loren continues to show off her post-surgery body.

In her most recent Instagram share, Loren posed in a pair of bandeau-top bikinis, and in the caption, she threw some shade at her haters.

“THE BANDEAUS ARE BACK BABY!! 👙,” Loren wrote in her caption, adding several snarky hashtags, including #justiceforthebandeau, #nofilter, #momfluencer, #mommymakeover, #4monthspostsurgery, #nextchapter, #hatersgonnahate, and #hereforthecomments.

In just one hour, Loren’s post racked up over 10,000 likes and plenty of complimentary feedback in the comments section.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.