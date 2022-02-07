Is Celebrity Big Brother for charity, how much do they get paid?

Todrick Hall is trying to become the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner. Pic credit: CBS

The Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast is all competing for a cash prize this summer.

This winter, the 11 celebrities are competing for a $250,000 prize. The number has already dwindled with the first Eviction Ceremony, where Teddi Mellencamp got evicted on the latest episode.

And that number will dip again as more eviction episodes arrive on the Celebrity Big Brother TV schedule.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner isn’t the only person who walks away with some money on finale night.

In addition to the winner taking home a very nice check, the runner-up receives $50,000 and America’s Favorite Houseguest wins $25,000. The winner of AFH is decided by the fans, with the voting on the Winter 2022 season to open up later this month.

Is Celebrity Big Brother for charity?

No, the celebrities taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2022 are not doing it for charity. While some shows that have celebrities on them dedicate the format to helping out charities, the people inside the Big Brother house are playing for themselves.

The celebrities can decide to donate their appearance fee or any of their winnings to a charity of their choice, but they aren’t required to do so by the show. There are some Big Brother fans who would really enjoy seeing some of the wealthier members of the CBB3 cast donate some money if they win, but that’s up to them after the season has concluded.

Celebrity winners get paid less than summer casts

Typically, a summer season of Big Brother pays the winner $500,000 if they are selected by the jury. That’s what Cody Calafiore was awarded for becoming the Big Brother 22 winner.

This past summer, though, the producers increased the prize fund, so the Big Brother 23 winner (Xavier Prather) took home a $750,000 prize for his efforts. That was the single biggest prize that the U.S. version of Big Brother has given out.

There has been no word about what the Big Brother 24 winner might take home this next summer, but it would make sense for the prize to still stay at $750,000 in order to be more comparable to some of the other shows. Survivor 42 and The Amazing Race 33 each gave/give out a $1 million prize to the winner.

Make sure to tune in to see the upcoming episodes of Celebrity Big Brother, where the cast will continue to showcase itself and work down to the final two houseguests. The final two will then argue their case in front of the CBB jury and explain why they feel that they should be awarded that $250,000 check.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 airs on CBS during February 2022.