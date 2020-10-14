Is Aesha Scott done with yachting? Below Deck Med star opens up about new relationship and her future

Is Aesha Scott done with yachting? The Below Deck Mediterranean star alluded to starting a new chapter in her life during the Season 5 finale.

Although it has been months since Below Deck Med finished filming, Aesha knew when she left The Wellington that her future in yachting was up in the air. Thanks to a new man in her life and a pandemic, Aesha is putting yachting behind her for good.

Trading in the water for life on land

Fans watched as Aesha struggled with homesickness during her second stint on the Bravo yachting show. She broke down a couple of times due to missing her family. Aesha also shared during the finale that her days in yachting were likely coming to an end.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fast-forward to nearly a year later, and life is oh so different for the New Zealand beauty. She is happily enjoying life with her new beau, Scotty Dobbo. Aesha introduced fans to her new man this summer via Instagram.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Aesha spilled that she and Scotty spent the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in Breckenridge, Colorado. They converted an ambulance into a tiny house, and it looks incredible.

Aesha has been doing virtual interviews from her home. Fans can see the adorable, rustic décor that fits perfectly with her outgoing personality.

The couple just started a three-month road trip across America to celebrate their upcoming 30th birthdays.

Scotty and Aesha met during school. He went to college in America because his mother is from the United States and never left. The couple reconnected through Instagram last year, with Aesha moving to Colorado in June to be with her man – who she calls “the one.”

Is Aesha done with yachting and reality TV?

The second time around on Below Deck Mediterranean was quite different for Aesha. She found it challenging to blend in with the crew since she came near the end of the season after Hannah Ferrier was fired.

While the drama certainly helped Aesha to determine yachting life was not for her anyone, it didn’t scare her off reality TV.

“I know this will probably never happen, but my biggest dream is to do some sort of Bravo travel show and just, like, put me in really bizarre situations around the world and just see how I cope with it,” Aesha shared.

Perhaps her upcoming road trip with Scott could help Aesha with her dream of having a travel reality TV show.

Aesha Scott is leaving yachting behind for a more domestic life that still involves travel. Fans can learn more about how Aesha felt about being on the Bravo show again and her future during the Season 5 virtual chat reunion show.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Reunion Part 1 airs on Monday, October 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.