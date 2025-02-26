Here’s why RHOP’s Karen Huger will only spend 1 year in prison for DUI

Karen Huger might need to get Teresa Giudice on the phone for tips on surviving prison because that’s where the Real Housewives of Potomac star is headed.

The Grande Dame was sentenced to two years for a DUI stemming from March 2024.

However, Karen will only spend one year behind bars, with one year suspended — meaning she won’t have to serve the time in prison unless she commits further crimes.

This is an interesting turn of events for the 61-year-old, who recently missed the RHOP reunion filming as news broke she had checked into rehab.

The move came after she received backlash from her castmates and viewers for not taking accountability after the accident.

However, despite her decision not to speak about the incident, she will have to pay for her dangerous decision to drive while under the influence.

RHOP star Karen Huger will serve one year behind bars

Karen was patiently waiting to hear her fate following a DUI charge but it wasn’t good news for the RHOP star.

After four DUIs over the years, this was the final straw for the judge, who sentenced her to two years in prison with one year suspended.

FOX 5 reporter Bob Barnard reported live from the Montgomery County courthouse in Rockville, Maryland, where Karen’s case was tried.

The reality TV star was in attendance for her sentencing but managed to escape cameras by entering the courthouse through a basement entrance.

During her sentencing, the judge noted that Karen had four offenses over the past 17 years, stating, “What are we waiting for the fifth before we sentence you to jail time?”

He also referenced her latest DUI offense, noting that she was “filled to the gills with alcohol.”

Ultimately, he laid down the law, giving the RHOP star more than the six months behind bars the state was seeking.

Karen was found guilty of multiple charges

Karen racked up multiple charges from the accident and was later acquitted of reckless driving during the December 2024 trial, which lasted two days.

However, a jury found the mom of two guilty of failure to control speed, negligent driving, failure to notify authorities of an address change, and driving under the influence.

In January 2025, Karen’s manager, Ryan Tresdale, announced that the RHOP star had checked into rehab after her noticeable absence from the Season 9 reunion.

“Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program,” he shared. “We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

Karen’s sentencing was initially set for January 29 but was later delayed to February 26.

The Real Housewives of Potomac on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.