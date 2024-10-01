Karen Huger dragged for making excuses about her drunk driving in RHOP sneak peek

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 premiere is just around the corner, and the show is already sparking conversation online.

Karen Huger is featured in a sneak peek from Episode 1, titled A Crash Course in Deflection.

The title is a play on the grande dame’s DUI and DWI charges from March 2024 after she crashed her Maserati while driving in Maryland.

The initial reports from TMZ stated that the Bravo Housewife struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection, then continued and collided with a parking sign.

Karen’s car was badly damaged, but no one was hurt in the single-vehicle collision.

She spoke to the media outlet soon after and reported that she was very emotional before the accident but was doing okay.

Karen’s DUI accident will take center stage in Season 9, and we’ll have to wait and see how much is shared.

Karen Huger talks about her drunk driving accident in the RHOP Season 9 teaser

The countdown has officially begun for Season 9 of RHOP, and conversations have already kicked off on social media.

In a sneak peek for the premiere, Karen’s legal troubles are a topic of conversation.

“I think everything that I’m going through contributed to my accident,” says Karen in her confessional. “Grief, marriage problems, everything has something to do with where I am emotionally.”

An X user posted the clip and wrote, “Really disappointing to see Karen making excuses for driving drunk. This is her second DUI. She should know better by now and take responsibility for her actions.”

Really disappointing to see Karen making excuses for driving drunk. This is her second DUI. She should know better by now and take responsibility for her actions. Karen has never admitted any wrongdoing. It’s quite sad.



At least Shannon owned up and apologized. #RHOC #RHOP pic.twitter.com/Ajw5qH8CXh — Real Legend (@RHLegend32) September 30, 2024

Karen gets called out for not taking accountability

Several RHOP viewers responded to the post and agreed with the X user’s sentiment that Karen lacked accountability.

“Is she really gonna sit here and put blame on the fact she was grieving from her parents passing almost 7 years ago…7 YEARS!!!????” exclaimed a commenter.

“What’s worse is the excuses Karen is making are all from situations in 2018 and 2020, not that they can’t still be traumatic for her now, but there’s been time to seek help that it’s seeming she didn’t do,” added someone else.

An X user confessed, “I am not surprised but this is a complete lack of accountability. By calling it an ‘incident’ is not taking any ownership. Not surprising coming from Karen…”

Meanwhile, an RHOP viewer reasoned that the negative comments were premature, writing, “Damn, can we watch the entire first episode and season before saying this based on a 7 minute intro to the season? We don’t know what she’ll say throughout the season, it could change.”

Are people being too hard on Karen given that the full episode hasn’t aired yet? Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 premieres on Sunday, October 6, at 8/7c on Bravo.