Karen Huger absent from RHOP reunion– Here’s why

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast filmed the Season 9 reunion with an OG cast member noticeably absent and now we know why– she’s in rehab.

Karen Huger was not present for the event and there has been a lot of chatter after the seating chart showed her missing from the lineup.

However, now we know that the Grande Dame had a good reason for not joining her castmates in the hot seat.

Karen found herself in legal trouble stemming from a March 2024 incident where she crashed her Maserati while driving under the influence.

While filming the current season, the 61-year-old was asked about the incident by her castmates but refused to share any details, claiming she was waiting for things to play out in court.

She got a slew of backlash for not fessing up to her wrongdoing and making excuses about her drunk driving, but now Karen is taking accountability.

The RHOP cast flew to New York to film the Season 9 reunion on Thursday, January 9.

However, viewers instantly noticed Karen was missing from the seating chart when it was shared online.

Bravo posted the lineup on Instagram, writing, “Dropping the #RHOP Season 9 Reunion seating chart here. More info to come soon.”

However, the only information we needed was: Where was Karen Huger?

Karen’s absence from the RHOP reunion surprised fans but she had a good reason.

The Grande Dame’s manager, Ryan Tresdale, shared a statement with The Daily Dish that Karen was in “a private recovery program” and was “unable to attend the reunion taping.”

“She was fully supported in this choice,” the statement continued.

“We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

Karen was found guilty of several charges

The RHOP star received bad news over the holiday season, having been found guilty of several charges after the two-day trial kicked off on December 17, 2024.

Her guilty charges include a DUI, DWI, negligently driving a vehicle, and failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision—to name a few.

Karen’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, issued a statement to PEOPLE after the guilty verdict.

“We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf,” he said in part.

Karen’s sentencing is set for January 29, but it’s unclear if she will be present to hear her fate or if she’ll still be in rehab.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.