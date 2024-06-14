Here’s why RHONJ viewers think Dolores Catania is ‘scared’ of Teresa Giudice

Dolores Catania is known for having blind loyalty to Teresa Giudice, but after a decade, viewers have grown frustrated with that same song and dance.

A scene from Episode 5 titled Glitz and Blitz is where Dolores put her foot in her mouth, and now she’s getting bashed online.

We won’t forget the scene anytime soon as it featured an epic faceoff between Teresa and Rachel Fuda.

It’s not often we see anyone going up against the OG, let alone, a newbie, but Rachel did just that as the second-season Housewife proved that she wasn’t afraid of Teresa’s wrath.

The same can’t be said for Dolores – at least not according to RHONJ viewers who are convinced she’s “scared” of Teresa.

While Rachel was roasting the OG and calling her “old and stupid,” Dolores was in her ear telling her not to “poke the bear.”

Is Dolores Catania afraid of Teresa Giudice?

After the heated altercation led to Teresa storming out of the event, Dolores had a warning for Rachel.

She told the 33-year-old to get ready for the wrath of Teresa, and that she should sleep with one eye open.

Rachel wasn’t the least bit scared by those words, and as far as viewers are concerned the only person afraid of the OG is Dolores.

“Oh please! Nobody is scared of Teresa!” wrote a commenter. “Maybe Delores is and that’s why she keeps saying this stuff?!?! I mean she’s ALWAYS saying ‘Sleep with one eye open!.”

“Stop with the threats Dolores now we know for sure your afraid of the Tree,” said someone else.

An Instagram user posted, “Dolo has secretly been scared of Tre is why she has always stood in the middle?”

Someone else told Dolores to “grow up” and reasoned that just because she’s “afraid” of Teresa “it doesn’t mean anyone else is.”

“This was the moment I lost that last bit of respect for Delores. She is enabling Teresa’s toxic behaviour,” added someone else.

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @bravo_mamashelly/Instagram

RHONJ star Rachel Fuda mocks Dolores on social media

Meanwhile, Rachel didn’t bat an eyelash at Dolores’s mob-styled comments about sleeping with one eye open.

The brunette beauty found humor in the situation and she threw a bit of shade at Dolores after the scene aired.

The next day Rachel posted a video that showed her happily sipping a cup of tea with the caption, “No drama, just good karma.”

She wrote on the video “POV: Waking up after sleeping with both eyes closed and poking the bear.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.