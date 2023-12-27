The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has slammed claims that she straddles the fence, so to speak, in the Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice feud.

Battle lines have been drawn when it comes to Teresa and Melissa, with several cast members picking a side.

However, Dolores has remained neutral over the years and maintains her friendship with both women.

RHONJ fans have often called out Dolores for not being Team Melissa or Team Teresa.

It turns out Dolores has had enough of people making accusations about her as a friend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Dolores addressed that and more when she stopped by the Jeff Lewis Has Issues podcast.

RHONJ star Dolores Catania slams claims she plays both sides in Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice feud

Those who think Dolores straddles the fence or doesn’t have an opinion about The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast drama are wrong.

“I don’t play both sides. I don’t play any side at all. I’m neutral. I speak my mind,” she expressed.

Dolores also shared that often, she doesn’t agree with Teresa or Melissa, especially when they are bashing each other.

“But a lot of the time, I don’t agree with either one of them. Because you know why? When you want to hit low, then someone hits lower. Then they hit lower, and it becomes a big mess,” Dolores spilled.

Speaking of the feud with Melissa, Joe Gorga, Teresa, and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Dolores shed light on what it was like filming RHONJ Season 14 with all of them not wanting anything to do with each other.

Dolores Catania teases The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14

The new season will be a first for the hit Bravo show, with Dolores hinting that Teresa and Melissa did not engage on or off camera.

“No one knew how it was going to be. I don’t know that it’s ever been filmed like this before. But there’s no loss of them two not talking. I don’t think it was missed. No one missed those arguments. As sad as it is, it’s time to put it to bed,” she shared.

Although she didn’t give away any spoilers, Dolores admitted that Teresa and Melissa are featured in big groups or cast settings but do not speak.

Dolores also revealed that things were happier this season because of the new chapter involving Melissa and Teresa. That doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of drama and fights coming up on Season 14.

Danielle Cabral and Jackie Goldschneider have switched sides in the RHONJ cast rift. Jackie reignited her friendship with Teresa, while Danielle grew closer to Melissa and Rachel Fuda.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danielle had a physical altercation with Jennifer Aydin last fall, which resulted in both being briefly suspended from filming.

Dolores Catania has set the record straight about her friendships with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga amid claims she plays both sides. Perhaps she will address that more in the new season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.