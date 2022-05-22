RHONJ viewers warn Dolores Catania about being friends with Teresa Giudice

Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice have a long-standing friendship. Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers watched as the friendship between Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania changed over the season.

They go way back, and even when Teresa began filming the show’s earlier seasons, Dolores would pop up at parties and events. She declined to join earlier but eventually hopped on the RHONJ bandwagon, remaining “Team Teresa.”

Dolores shared a birthday post for Teresa, but the response wasn’t well wishes for the OG of RHONJ; it was more of a warning.

RHONJ viewers call out Teresa Giudice for not being a good friend to Dolores Catania

On Instagram, Dolores Catania wrote a sweet post to celebrate Teresa Giudice on her birthday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote, “Happy Birthday Teresa 💕 Hope this year brings you nothing but love love love & happiness 💋 🎂 Can’t wait to make more memories & celebrate you 🎉”

Many commenters were quick to remind Dolores that she wasn’t invited to Teresa’s engagement party, which was a huge snub for someone who has been one of her closest friends.

One follower wrote, “U are really a good friend …not sure if she deserves u❤️”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another said, “Memories??? Yet she didn’t invite you to her engagement party?? And wasn’t moved by the fact you weren’t there. Time to question a friend who is ok with celebrating huge moments without you. I want my besties by my side. No way I don’t tell one of them about a celebration. 😳”

Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

Others also warned Dolores not to be a doormat for Teresa.

Someone replied, “You are a good person Delores. Don’t let ppl walk all over you. Especially this one. You will still be here if she is off the show.”

Another said, “Really don’t know why you are her friend Teresa never stuck up for you once. Her saying nothing said it all.”

Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

Will Dolores Catania’s falling out with Jennifer Aydin affect her friendship with Teresa Giudice further?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion revealed that Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania aren’t on the best of terms. Despite Dolores sticking up for Teresa and making excuses for her behavior throughout the season, it seems Jennifer doesn’t want anything to do with her.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Teresa marries Luis Ruelas this summer. Will Dolores Catania be there despite her snub at the engagement party?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.