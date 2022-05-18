Teresa Giudice on where she stands with Joe Gorga after RHONJ reunion

Teresa Giudice reveals where her relationship stands with her brother, Joe Gorga. Pic credit: Bravo

The Gorga and Giudice families have been at odds for decades. When Melissa Gorga joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 3, viewers got to see firsthand just how dysfunctional the family dynamic was.

Melissa was often caught in the middle of her husband Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice. After Joe and Melissa married, the relationship between the three was never the same.

Joe has worked for years to fix his relationship with Teresa, but season after season, they struggle to meet in the middle. The Season 12 reunion proved that the families are still nowhere near being healed.

Teresa Giudice said she and Joe Gorga are ‘good’

In an interview on Monday, Teresa spoke about how things are with Joe present day.

“We’re good. I apologized to him,” Teresa said, regarding her calling him a b***h boy at the reunion. “But you know, brothers and sisters call each other names all the time, right? We haven’t done that in a while. He’s called me names in the past that, you know, I didn’t like either.”

Viewers thought Teresa went way below the belt when she called her only brother a name so vile, but she doesn’t see it that way.

“But I wasn’t trying to say that. I was just trying to make a point. I wouldn’t hurt my brother,” Teresa revealed, adding, “I love my brother, and I don’t want to insult him in any way.”

Rather than telling her brother in person, Teresa took to Instagram to comment on Joe’s post of a segment on the Wendy Williams show.

Bravo superfan Michael Rapaport hosted the show and spoke his mind on the feud between the siblings. He had Joe’s back saying he was firmly Team Gorga.

Teresa commented, “I am so sorry did not mean that at all there was so much going on during the taping that I lost myself. Love you tons XOXO”

It wasn’t just the reunion moment that hurt Joe Gorga

Just last week, Joe was a guest on Melissa’s podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display.

He said, “Regardless if she liked my wife or she didn’t like my wife, she’s basically smacking me in the face, and she’s giving me no respect, and she’s making it hard on me.”

Joe added that he takes it personally, saying, “It’s not about just my wife — it’s basically ‘I don’t care about my brother.’”

He also admitted that he would include Teresa’s spouse if he were to get married now, even if he didn’t like them. But Joe did say it will be Teresa’s day, and all he wants is for her to have a great wedding.

He told Melissa, “I don’t want drama. I want it to be a great day. I want to be happy, and I want my sister there, and I want it to be peaceful [and] make my sister happy.”

Joe said this wedding issue takes him back to the infamous christening episode of Season 3, where the Gorga and Giudice family feud reached epic heights with a physical altercation.

The christening party led to years of strife between the siblings. Melissa reiterated that she is not upset with Teresa, however, she does feel that this decision sets the family back and is insulting to Joe.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.