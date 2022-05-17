RHONJ: Melissa Gorga has ‘no guilt’ about the state of her relationship with Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga talks about her current relationship with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

Fans were a bit shocked when Teresa Giudice recently revealed that she was not having any Housewives in her wedding party. Especially since one of her castmates is family – her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

The two have had a tumultuous relationship since Melissa and Joe Gorga wed in 2004 but have worked on improving their bond and work together as friends and family. During this season’s reunion, the pair suffered a blow when a fight erupted between Melissa, Joe, and Teresa.

Melissa is now speaking out about where she and Teresa currently stand and what the future holds for the Gorga family.

Melissa said she ‘tried really hard’ to keep peace with Teresa

Melissa was a guest on the Betches Mention It All podcast on Monday, and of course, she was asked about her relationship with Tre. She openly spoke about her decision to end her friendship with her sister-in-law, although they are family.

“I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa revealed. “I have no guilt. It’s OK to say that [Teresa and I] don’t have the best relationship, and I don’t feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard, and I know that I tried hard — for my in-laws and for [my husband] Joe [Gorga],” she continued. Fans really feel for Melissa because it is obvious on the show that she wants to help Joe keep his relationship with his sister.

Both Joe and Teresa have said that they are the only family they have since their parents passed and don’t want to spend time fighting. Melissa agreed, saying, “[My in-laws] are not here anymore and now … it is sad to see [Joe] not have family.”

Melissa said that she is just plain tired of talking about her issues with Teresa. “We are all, as a cast, sick of it,” she told Betches listeners. “Does anybody really wanna see Teresa, Melissa, and Joe argue and make up to break up? Just leave it alone!”

Melissa has been a full-time Housewife for ten seasons, and every season has focused on her and Joe’s relationship with Teresa, and she is done talking about it. She admitted, “I don’t care if we never talked about it again. You have me all f****d up, and you got it twisted. I don’t want to talk about Teresa or the family, never again if it was up to me.”

Joe Gorga feels disrespected by his sister

Just last week, Joe was a guest on Melissa’s podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display, where he said, “Regardless if she liked my wife or she didn’t like my wife, she’s basically smacking me in the face, and she’s giving me no respect, and she’s making it hard on me.” Joe adds that he takes it personally, saying, “It’s not about just my wife — it’s basically ‘I don’t care about my brother.’”

He also admitted that he would include Teresa’s spouse if he were to get married now, even if he didn’t like them. But Joe does say it will be Teresa’s day, and all he wants is for her to have a great wedding. He told Melissa, “I don’t want drama. I want it to be a great day. I want to be happy, and I want my sister there, and I want it to be peaceful [and] make my sister happy.”

Will Melissa be able to stick to her decision to distance herself from Teresa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.