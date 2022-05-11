RHONJ: Dolores Catania says there’s a ‘lapse of sanity’ with Jennifer Aydin — friendship is over

Dolores Catania is done with Jennifer Aydin. Pic credit: Bravo.

After their faceoff at the Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion, Dolores Catania has no desire to salvage her friendship with Jennifer Aydin.

Dolores made that clear in a recent interview where she opened up about the demise of their relationship this season. Things started to go downhill between the once close friends as Jennifer dealt with her husband’s affair being made public.

While Jennifer’s emotional state garnered sympathy from even her former foe, Jackie Goldschneider, the mom-of-five did not get the support she needed from Dolores. That seems to have triggered the demise of their friendship, and now there’s no going back.

Dolores Catania does not want to rekindle a friendship with Jennifer Aydin

Dolores Catania recently admitted that it was “hard to watch” the reunion because she and Jennifer Aydin went at it during the event. While the final of the three-part event is still left to play out, don’t expect a resolution between the two women.

As matter of fact, Dolores reiterated to Us Weekly that she has wiped her hands clean of her friendship with Jennifer after making that very statement at the reunion.

“I of course will be cordial. I wish no ill on her but [she] and I are now in a different category,” explained Dolores.

The 51-year-old also responded to Jennifer’s claim that she lacked empathy for her former friend as she dealt with the aftermath of her husband, Bill Aydin’s affair.

However, according to Dolores, “That couldn’t be further from the truth… considering I’m somebody who lived that and went through that and I wanted to be there for her.”

Dolores Catania says there’s a ‘lapse of sanity’ with Jennifer Aydin

During her chat with the media outlet, Dolores continued to maintain that Jennifer had no legitimate reason for her “unwarranted” change of feelings towards her.

“There was a switch in her that turned on me for absolutely no reason,” remarked the Real Housewives of New Jersey star. “She’s dead set on what she thinks. I feel that may be a lapse of sanity there for some reason.”

“There’s no rhyme or reason to it and I don’t really care anymore,” added Dolores.

Additionally, during the altercation with Jennifer at the reunion, Teresa Giudice–who is close friends with both women– stayed quiet during their interaction.

However, it seems Dolores felt some sort of way that the OG didn’t have her back.

“Was I upset about it? You know what, I’m not sure if it’s ‘upset.’ I mean what can you do?” noted Dolores. “I’m a woman who stands on my own. I don’t expect anything from anyone– to stand by me.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.