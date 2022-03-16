RHONJ: Dolores Catania claps back at Jennifer Aydin for questioning their friendship

Dolores Catania claps back at Jennifer Aydin. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin recently questioned if Dolores Catania was a true friend to her and now her castmate is clapping back. Tensions have been high between the two friends this season amid Bill Aydin’s cheating scandal.

Some of the women–specifically Jackie Goldschneider– expressed that Dolores wasn’t being the friend that Jennifer needed as she broke down several times while discussing her husband’s past infidelity. In a recent interview, Jennifer admitted that while she once thought Dolores was her real friend she’s now come to see things differently.

However, Dolores just responded to those claims and made it known that she’s been nothing but a good friend to her costar.

Dolores Catania claps back at Jennifer Aydin for questioning their friendship

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star confessed to being surprised at Jennifer’s latest claim that she hasn’t been a good friend.

“It’s almost like, did someone tell you to pick a fight with me and you’ll become more popular? I’m not understanding this,” said Dolores during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Dolores revealed that she has asked Jennifer to discuss their issues but “she does not want to.”

“And I’m like, I could’ve s**t-talked you to f**king kingdom come on that Watch What Happens Live,” continued the mom-of-two.

Dolores expressed that many people wondered why she wasn’t more open during her appearance on the show last month when asked about Jennifer.

“People are like, ‘Where’s Dolores? Why isn’t she answering to this?'” said Dolores. “Number one, I don’t want to kick you while you’re down. It’s not my way, but I will never forget the way I’ve been treated.”

Dolores Catania plans to address Jennifer Aydin at the RHONJ reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about the surprising turn of events regarding her friendship with Jennifer.

When asked if this will be unpacked at the reunion Dolores said, “Correct, and I’m still waiting for a good answer on why she took this stand because I look like an idiot saying, ‘Oh, yeah, Jennifer. I’m standing here by you…'”

In a recent interview, Jennifer said Dolores was a “jerk” to her on RHONJ and added, “I’m starting to realize that maybe she doesn’t like me and just appeases me for the show.”

“She said I’m friends of hers on the show, but not in real life?” questioned Dolores. “Okay, oh, just for the show? I’m sorry. Did she think being her friend gained my popularity?”

“No, that wasn’t the number one on the list,” she continued. “Not number one, two, three, it’s not even on the list!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.