RHONJ spoilers: Dolores Catania opens up to her family about her breakup with David Principe

Dolores Catania and David Principe are over. Pic credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania recently showed off her new boyfriend on social media, following her split from David Principe. However, viewers will find out how she broke the breakup news to her children in a clip for the upcoming episode.

Dolores’s two kids and her ex-husband Frank Catania grew very close to David over the years, and it seems that played a role in why the 51-year-old took so long to tell them about the split.

However, during a dinner with the family, Dolores had to drop the bomb after questions arose about her and David’s relationship.

Dolores Catania tells her family about breakup with David Principe

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had to come clean about her failed relationship with the doctor during a dinner with her family.

The whole scene will play out in the upcoming episode, but the sneak peek shows the moment Dolores shared the breakup news with Frank, their son Frankie, and their daughter, Gabbie.

Dolores explained why her relationship with David wasn’t working in the clip, despite dating him for several years.

“We kinda grew apart a little bit, a lot,” said Dolores. “I don’t see him much. He’s been asking to see me but spending the time that I have alone. I wonder what I want in the relationship.”

As Dolores tried to break the news to the kids gently, Frank told her to “Get to the point” and “just tell the kids what the deal is.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

That’s when the RHONJ cast member came clean and confessed, “Unfortunately, this is the end of the road for me and David.”

Dolores Catania details issues in her relationship with David Principe

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has already moved on from her breakup with David and seems happier than ever with her new beau, Paul Connell.

Last season, Dolores caught flack from her castmates, who questioned why David had not yet proposed to the mom-of-two.

After she shared the breakup news with her kids, Dolores continued to explain all the issues she had with David during the course of their relationship, listing “lack of communication” as one of them.

“I feel like he hasn’t been there for me in a lot of ways,” she added. “He didn’t meet me halfway on a lot of things. He didn’t even meet me a little bit.”

Dolores admitted that ending things with David wasn’t easy despite their issues.

“It’s the hardest thing to do, was to part ways with someone that you still love and care about very much,” she admitted.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.