RHONJ fans applaud Rachel Fuda’s ‘iconic’ faceoff with Teresa Giudice as newbie throws more shade

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are applauding Rachel Fuda, with some people even calling her “iconic” after an epic showdown with Teresa Giudice.

The moment played out during a cast event in the previous episode, titled Glitz and Blitz.

The women went head to head in defense of their husbands, Luis Ruelas and John Fuda amid a nasty feud that kicked off last season between the two men.

Luis and John have yet to hash out their issues but their wives have been at each other’s throats since the season started.

Things came to a head at Danielle Cabral’s Boujie brunch where all the women showed up to celebrate her fashion week debut.

However, the glitzy event quickly turned sour when Rachel had an altercation with the OG.

Rachel Fuda throws more shade at Teresa Giudice

Rachel Fuda didn’t back down during her tense faceoff with Teresa in Episode 5 despite the warnings from some of her castmates.

During their altercation, Teresa told Rachel not to poke the bear while Dolores also told the newbie to sleep with one eye open.

However, Rachel slept like a baby after her fight with Teresa and she wants the world to know it.

The 33-year-old posted a video of herself happily sipping a cup of tea and noted on the clip, “POV: Waking up after sleeping with both eyes closed and poking the bear.”

RHONJ fans are calling Rachel ‘iconic’ after her faceoff with Teresa

After Rachel posted the shady video on Instagram her followers took to the comments to applaud her for standing her ground against Teresa.

“Iconic,” wrote a commenter.

“iconic moment is you babe @rachelfuda 👏,” reiterated someone else.

An RHONJ viewer told Rachel, “You had me jaw dropped last night. You ate and left no crumbs 🔥🔥🔥.”

“I loved every second. You completely caught her off guard. It was nothing less than amazing! 👏👏👏👏👏,” wrote someone else.

One commenter also exclaimed, “Yessssss!!! You read her for filth! Loved every second of it. Who is she to fear??!?!! NO ONE!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.”

Pic credit: @rachelfuda/Instagram

During the argument between Teresa and Rachel the OG, John Fuda’s past was once again brought.

At one point the OG asked if John was a parking attendant, then added, “Maybe a drug dealer would be better.”

That comment set Rachel off, and she blasted Teresa, telling her “My husband has built a life for himself, for him and his family, what the hell have you done you stupid b**ch?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.