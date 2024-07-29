Here’s when Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All airs and where to watch it

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, is officially in the books.

Fans of the franchise have been anticipating a drama-filled five-part Tell All hosted by Shaun Robinson again this season, and so far, it’s made good on the promise.

On Sunday night, viewers watched some major theatrics take place.

Michael Ilesanmi made his first ever in-person appearance at a Tell All; Angela Deem tore into Michael and accused him of having an affair with a New Jersey “w***e;” Jasmine Pineda went into explicit detail about her and Gino Palazzolo’s non-existent sex life and his porn addiction; and Liz Woods debuted her new boyfriend, Jayson.

We also watched the castmates arrive in the mansion they’ll share throughout filming, promising even more off-stage antics.

We’re only one episode into this season’s Tell All, and with so much more entertainment coming 90 Day Fiance viewers’ way, fans of the franchise are curious about the remaining episodes.

90 Day Fiance fans complain they can’t stream the Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All

There seemed to be a glitch with the Discovery+ app on Sunday night, leaving many 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers up in arms — especially because they waited all week to watch the Tell All, but it never became available to stream.

90 Day Fiance fans voiced their concerns on Facebook in a post advertising the start of the Tell All.

One Facebook user, confused about why they couldn’t access the Tell All from the Discovery+ app, asked, “Is this streaming yet?”

Others added their two cents, complaining about being charged for their subscriptions but unable to watch the Tell All on Discovery+ after waiting all day to do so.

As another 90 Day Fiance viewer suggested, “If you have [Roku], you can go to TLC GO and it’s on there.”

One Facebook user noted they could watch the Tell All on TLC via cable TV.

Part 2 of the five-part Tell All is slated to air on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC, with several other viewing options

An option for those having trouble streaming the Tell All is to download the TLC GO app.

The Tell All is included for free without linking a service provider and viewers should be able to Chromecast the episode to their TVs.

Hopefully, Discovery+ will rectify the glitch in time for Part 2 of the Season 8 Happily Ever After? Tell All, which is slated to debut this Sunday, August 4.

The time slot is scheduled to remain the same, 8/7c, and it will be available to watch in real-time via cable television on TLC.

Assuming the Discovery+ app corrections are made in time, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers can stream Part 2 of the Season 8 Tell All as planned this Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on TLC.