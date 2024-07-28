Gino refuses to have sex with Jasmine: Whose side are 90 Day Fiance fans on?

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All is upon us, and viewers are ready for the drama to unfold.

This season’s five-part series promises plenty of chaos among the castmates, especially since they’ll be sharing a home for the first time in franchise history, which is sure to make for some entertaining reality television.

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from Sunday night’s shenanigans on Instagram over the weekend, and in it, Jasmine Pineda complains that Gino Palazzolo doesn’t want to have sex with her.

When Loren Brovarnik questions why Gino doesn’t want to have sex with his wife, he explains that their fights get “really intense,” which is a major turnoff for him.

Jasmine chimes in, adding that she believes Gino triggers her whenever she wants to have sex as a way to avoid doing the deed.

Gino continues to plead his case, accusing Jasmine of saying hurtful things about him, which he admits have taken a toll on him.

Jasmine claims that Gino doesn’t give her any affection anymore and feels as though she forces it upon him.

And, to make matters worse, Jasmine accuses Gino of not allowing her to see him naked. Ever.

90 Day Fiance fans take sides: Gino vs. Jasmine

Watching the clip, 90 Day Fiance fans had plenty to say about Gino and Jasmine’s situation and flocked to the comments section to sound off.

Some sided with Gino, while others felt Jasmine was the victim.

Many commenters took Gino’s side, with one Instagram user noting that they could never be intimate with someone who “says such degrading words” about them.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan wrote that Gino has a “valid point,” asking why he would want to sleep with Jasmine who has been “raging at him” all day.

“Why would Gino WANT to be intimate with someone who mentally abuses, belittles, manipulates, and controls him?” asked @morgggooo.

@michelleg39 added, “He shouldn’t be intimate with her she’s always angry and he’s right.”

Some, however, sided with Jasmine and pointed out why they think Gino is at fault.

“To everyone defending Gino, do you not find it weird that the only time he wants to sleep with her is in order to get her pregnant?” asked another Instagram user.

One Instagram commenter called Gino “coocoo,” adding that he prefers porn to having sex with Jasmine and “doesn’t want an emotional connection with her or maybe anyone.”

“I believe he could be gay,” proposed another.

Are Jasmine and Gino still together?

Gino and Jasmine’s activity off-camera has 90 Day Fiance fans wondering whether they’re even still together.

Reportedly, Jasmine cheated on Gino with a man named Matt Branis, and the two are living together.

While some believed that Gino had a new woman in his life, he shot down the rumors, clarifying his relationship with the mystery woman he’s been spotted with in recent weeks.

Interestingly, Gino has made friends with Jasmine’s new boyfriend’s ex, whom he refers to as his “good friend” and “bestie.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All airs on Sunday, July 28, at 8/7c on TLC.