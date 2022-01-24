Here’s what Andy Cohen thinks of Jennie Nguyen’s offensive Facebook posts

Andy Cohen addressed Jennie Nguyen’s scandal. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s been a week filled with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City drama.

After Jennie Nguyen’s Facebook posts from 2020 were exposed to the world, things in the RHOSLC realm heated up.

While several of her castmates condemned her actions and posts, Andy Cohen and the Bravo network mainly remained silent until Watch What Happens Live aired and Andy’s radio show was back on-air.

Andy Cohen addresses Jennie Nguyen

On his radio show, Andy Cohen addressed the elephant in the room.

He said, “The posts were very upsetting … and disgusting.”

Continuing, Andy relayed, “I just want to say, in case anyone doesn’t realize it, that there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything.”

This was something that was voiced a lot on social media. The silence from Andy and Bravo was called out, which is likely why he chose to speak out on his radio show.

There was also a conversation about viewers who were upset about the segment on Watch What Happens Live where he and Lisa Barlow discussed Jennie Nguyen’s posts. It wasn’t what many expected, and they also voiced that on social media.

The WWHL host asked for patience as things get handled saying, “And I can’t address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon, and thank you for your patience.”

What is happening on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

Everything is in disarray where RHOSLC is concerned. There’s drama on the show as Meredith Marks and Jen Shah attempt to work through their hurts.

The Season 2 reunion was filmed earlier this month, and it looks like since Mary Cosby skipped filming, she may be done with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Jen Shah was reportedly fired after speaking out against Jennie and using her name, while other cast members used a more generic statement. Andy denied that was the case, even though Jen says otherwise.

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is reportedly filming now. Rumors are that everyone, except Mary, was filming when the news about Jennie Nguyen’s posts broke. The women have since unfollowed her, and speculation is that she will be confronted with her posts as the cameras roll. After all, Bravo lives for the drama in real-time.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.