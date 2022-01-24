RHOSLC viewers not satisfied with Lisa Barlow’s response to question about Jennie Nguyen’s alarming posts

Lisa Barlow gets backlash for her response about Jennie Nguyen. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow is getting heat over her vague response while dishing about Jennie Nguyen’s troubling Facebook posts. Jennie has come under fire over the past few days after a series of memes and commentary bashing the Black Lives Matter movement resurfaced from her Facebook account.

Jennie has since issued an apology, but viewers are not satisfied with that. They have called for the new Housewife to be fired from the show and started a few petitions to have her axed.

Currently, she is still a cast member and is currently filming Season 3 with the other women.

However, all the RHOSLC stars have condemned Jennie’s actions, but a recent interview with Lisa Barlow is not sitting well with some people.

Lisa Barlow bashed for vague response to Jennie Nguyen’s posts

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and during her appearance, Jennie’s alarming posts were a topic of conversation.

During their chat, host Andy Cohen asked Lisa to share her views on the offensive resurfaced posts from her castmate.

“I don’t condone those, and I’m completely anti-racist, so you know, I hope everyone does better,” responded Lisa. “But I definitely don’t condone those.”

As viewers know by now, Jennie’s connection to the show is by Lisa, who introduced her earlier this season as a friend. Given that information, Andy questioned if Jennie’s posts came as a surprise to Lisa.

“I haven’t looked at Jennie’s Facebook page in years, but I was totally surprised. I was very surprised,” Lisa remarked.

However, Lisa’s response to the question rubbed some fans wrong.

“This was so vague! And that’s coming from a huge Lisa Barlow fan! I’m also extremely disappointed that Andy didn’t say anything,” wrote one Instagram user.

Someone else also added, “That is the beyond ridiculous response to Andy’s question. Ridiculous.”

“She literally said nothing of substance…” added one commenter.

Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Instagram

Lisa Barlow’s WWHL appearance was taped last week

While Lisa Barlow’s WWHL interview aired last night, it was actually taped before and could explain her vague response to the question.

After The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star got backlash for the vague response to the question, Andy Cohen later revealed that the interview was not live but was actually taped last Wednesday.

This means Jennie’s post surfaced only hours before Lisa’s appearance, and she was likely told not to say too much.

The first person on RHOSLC to speak out against Jennie was Jen Shah, and she told followers she was fired for speaking out.

It wasn’t until later that the other women seemingly got the go-ahead to speak on the matter publicly. Then they followed suit and released statements on Instagram condemning Jennie’s behavior.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.