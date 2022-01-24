RHOSLC: Andy Cohen denies firing Jen Shah for speaking out against Jennie Nguyen

Andy Cohen denies Jen Shah was fired from RHOSLC. Pic credit: Bravo

There’s plenty of drama surrounding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and Jen Shah and Jennie Nguyen are right in the middle of it.

Last week, news broke about Jennie’s posts from 2020, and from there, things spiraled out of control.

Jen spoke out about Jennie’s comments and posts on Facebook, even calling her out by name. From there, the RHOSLC cast member alleged she was fired for speaking out against her castmate.

Andy Cohen denies firing Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

After news circulated that Jen Shah was fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, fans rallied around her for speaking out against Jennie Nguyen in a way no one else did.

Bravo has not addressed the situation either. Andy did ask Lisa Barlow about Jennie’s posts on Watch What Happens Live, but her response wasn’t what the fans had hoped it would be.

In a post shared by All About the Real Housewives on Instagram, there is a screenshot of someone who messaged Andy Cohen and asked about firing Jen Shah.

He responded, “We didn’t”

What is happening with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

It appears that Season 3 is currently filming. The women taped the reunion earlier this month, without Mary Cosby, who is said not to be returning for the third installment within the Housewives franchise.

Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose spoke out against Jennie Nguyen’s posts, though their stance wasn’t as hardcore as what Jen Shah said. They discussed inclusivity and anti-racism but didn’t name Jennie. Jen was very clear about where she stood, which allegedly caused her to be reprimanded by the network.

As for what the future holds for RHOSLC, that is unclear. Jennie’s scandal will likely be addressed while filming, as Bravo tends to live for things like that. Andy Cohen grilled Erika Jayne from RHOBH over her legal issues, and it’s been said he did the same with Jen when they filmed the Season 2 reunion.

Whether Jen Shah was fired remains unclear. She said she was; Andy Cohen said they didn’t fire her. She removed The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City from her bio, which leads to more questions about where she stands with the show.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.