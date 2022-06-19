Haleigh Broucher from Big Brother 20 stuns in swimsuits for new line

Big Brother alum Haleigh Broucher having some fun on a boat. Pic credit: @HaleighBroucher/Instagram

Haleigh Broucher shared some hot new photos from a new swimwear line that she is working with. The Big Brother 20 alum also shared a video where she struck a few poses with fellow former houseguest, Angela Rummans.

During the Big Brother 20 season, Haleigh and Angela were in opposing alliances, but they have certainly become good friends outside of the house. This isn’t the first time that they have shared the spotlight on social media.

And as a part of the BB20 cast, Angela finished in fourth place, while Haleigh placed seventh. On finale night, they both voted for Tyler Crispen to win the show, but he was beaten by Kaycee Clark in a very close 5-4 vote.

Angela will soon be seen as a member of The Challenge USA cast, where quite a few former Big Brother and Survivor alums will be battling it out for a big cash prize.

Haleigh Broucher shares new swimsuit photos

Marking the launch of the Evoke Collection, Haleigh shared five different swimsuit photos on her Instagram account this weekend. She heats up the screen, and Angela can also be seen in several of the images.

Also this weekend, Haleigh shared a steamy video where she and Angela are featured in a number of the swimsuits while hanging out around a pool. And they make relaxing look good.

A new season of Big Brother in Summer 2022

There is a brand-new season of Big Brother coming to CBS this summer. The season premiere arrives on Wednesday, July 6, and fans will get introduced to the BB24 cast during a 90-minute episode.

It has been announced that Big Brother 2022 will feature all-new houseguests, meaning no veterans were invited back for this season. That will give viewers new people to root for and tune in to on the Big Brother live feeds.

And for anyone who hasn’t heard yet, there are intriguing rumors about a Big Brother showmance playing on The Amazing Race. Production has already begun on a new season of the reality competition show, and here is all of the information we have on it.

For Big Brother fans who want to go back and watch Haleigh Broucher and Angela Rummans play the game as part of the BB20 cast, episodes from that season can be streamed on Paramount+.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.