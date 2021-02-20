Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Gracie Duggar is having ‘snow much fun’ in adorable photo shared by Abbie Grace Burnett


Abbie Grace Burnett in a Counting On confessional.
Abbie Grace Burnett shared adorable photos of Gracie in the snow. Pic credit: TLC

Gracie Duggar is enjoying her time in the snow. 

The Duggar family has been playing in the snowfall they received in Arkansas over the last few days. 

From the snow day held at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s big house to Jill Duggar sharing her walk with her family, there has been no shortage of snow photos. 

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Abbie Grace Burnett shares adorable photos of Gracie Duggar

On Instagram, Abbie Grace Burnett shared photos of her baby girl, Gracie Duggar having “snow much fun” as she experiences the snowfall in Arkansas. 

monsterscriticsreality

184 197

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Repost from @morebiggy

#tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes ...

View

Feb 20

1 0
Open
Repost from @morebiggy • #tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes #beforethe90days #tlc #tlcnetwork #tlcmemes #👑 #memequeen #90dayfiance #90daysfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancetheotherway #realitytv #realitytvmemes

Repost from @morebiggy

#tlc #happilyeverafter #90dayfiance #petty #pettymemes #beforethe90days #tlc #tlcnetwork #tlcmemes #👑 #memequeen #90dayfiance #90daysfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancetheotherway #realitytv #realitytvmemes ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 ...

View

Feb 19

6 0
Open
“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 clapping back. 👏🏻 Perhaps fans were more supportive of Clare’s new hairstyles BEFORE they spotted her with Dale again. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Get caught up about the latest on Clare and Dale’s relationship at link in the bio! (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clarecrawley #dalemoss #drama #realitytv #abc #thebachelorette #chrisharrison #clareanddale #ATFR

“Ughhhh give it up already! No one cares!” “Clearly you do,” said Clare Crawley 👏🏻 clapping back. 👏🏻 Perhaps fans were more supportive of Clare’s new hairstyles BEFORE they spotted her with Dale again. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Get caught up about the latest on Clare and Dale’s relationship at link in the bio!
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clarecrawley #dalemoss #drama #realitytv #abc #thebachelorette #chrisharrison #clareanddale #ATFR ...

6 0

monsterscriticsreality

After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking ...

View

Feb 19

2 0
Open
After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking for at link in the bio. (📸Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia) . . . . . #KUWTK #kimkardashian #kanyewest #divorce #kimye #kimkardashianwest #kim #keepingup

After months of speculation Kim has filed papers to end her marriage to Kanye. What she’s asking for at link in the bio. (📸Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia)
.
.
.
.
.
#KUWTK #kimkardashian #kanyewest #divorce #kimye #kimkardashianwest #kim #keepingup ...

2 0

She is bundled up in her pink snow gear with a huge toothy grin. Gracie is definitely one of the stars, and arguably one of the cutest members of the Duggar family. 

Abbie and John-David Duggar have been sharing photos of the baby girl since they welcomed her at the beginning of 2020. She was the last Duggar grandchild from the 2019 baby boom. Since her birth, two more little girls were born and there is at least one more on the way. 

Jana Duggar loves Gracie too 

Aside from Abbie and John-David sharing photos of Gracie Duggar, followers can count on Aunt Jana Duggar to come through too. 

Jana enjoys spending time with her niece and most recently spent time with her while they were flying. She shared adorable selfies of the two together, proving their bond is one for the books. 

She also is close to Abbie Grace Burnett. After all, she is John-David Duggar’s twin sister. Jana was the first person who knew the couple was expecting. Things weren’t easy for Abbie as she was incredibly sick, but welcoming Gracie was life-changing for the couple.  

What is next for Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar? 

The couple is likely appearing in the upcoming season of Counting On. They were in attendance at Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s engagement party last November, and there is a good chance the cameras were there to capture the moment. 

Speculation has been that Abbie may be expecting her second child, but as of now, there has been no confirmation. Currently, Kendra Caldwell is expecting her third child and Jessa Duggar confirmed she is expecting her fourth

For now, they are enjoying watching Gracie grow and experiencing all of the firsts life has to offer in parenting and life with their baby girl. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x