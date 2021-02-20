Gracie Duggar is having ‘snow much fun’ in adorable photo shared by Abbie Grace Burnett

Abbie Grace Burnett shared adorable photos of Gracie in the snow. Pic credit: TLC

Gracie Duggar is enjoying her time in the snow.

The Duggar family has been playing in the snowfall they received in Arkansas over the last few days.

From the snow day held at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s big house to Jill Duggar sharing her walk with her family, there has been no shortage of snow photos.

Abbie Grace Burnett shares adorable photos of Gracie Duggar

On Instagram, Abbie Grace Burnett shared photos of her baby girl, Gracie Duggar having “snow much fun” as she experiences the snowfall in Arkansas.

She is bundled up in her pink snow gear with a huge toothy grin. Gracie is definitely one of the stars, and arguably one of the cutest members of the Duggar family.

Abbie and John-David Duggar have been sharing photos of the baby girl since they welcomed her at the beginning of 2020. She was the last Duggar grandchild from the 2019 baby boom. Since her birth, two more little girls were born and there is at least one more on the way.

Jana Duggar loves Gracie too

Aside from Abbie and John-David sharing photos of Gracie Duggar, followers can count on Aunt Jana Duggar to come through too.

Jana enjoys spending time with her niece and most recently spent time with her while they were flying. She shared adorable selfies of the two together, proving their bond is one for the books.

She also is close to Abbie Grace Burnett. After all, she is John-David Duggar’s twin sister. Jana was the first person who knew the couple was expecting. Things weren’t easy for Abbie as she was incredibly sick, but welcoming Gracie was life-changing for the couple.

What is next for Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar?

The couple is likely appearing in the upcoming season of Counting On. They were in attendance at Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s engagement party last November, and there is a good chance the cameras were there to capture the moment.

Speculation has been that Abbie may be expecting her second child, but as of now, there has been no confirmation. Currently, Kendra Caldwell is expecting her third child and Jessa Duggar confirmed she is expecting her fourth.

For now, they are enjoying watching Gracie grow and experiencing all of the firsts life has to offer in parenting and life with their baby girl.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.