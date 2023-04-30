Gabby Windey gives an update on her relationship with Vinny Guadagnino: ‘Never say never’

Gabby Windey has got an update on her relationship with Vinny Guadagnino, which, as she put it, was “kind of a thing.”

The ABC and MTV reality stars met on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, where they seemed to have hit it off immediately.

The two were seen flirting through social media comments shortly after Gabby announced her split from Erich Schwer, which happened shortly after The Bachelorette finale aired and while she was still in the running on DWTS.

After weeks of playful banter online, Gabby and Vinny’s friendship never seemed to bloom into more — until he joined the DWTS Live tour for a week and kicked off rumors again as he appeared next to Gabby on stage.

During Gabby’s recent appearance on the Off the Vine podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe, a former Bachelorette and DWTS alum herself, asked her about the Jersey Shore star.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gabby said he is “just like a good friend,” clarifying that he “gets” the ins and outs of being in the spotlight of reality TV.

“He’s really smart, he’s really funny, he’s like, hot,” she joked. “We do chat all the time.”

Gabby even said that he recently “slid into her DMs,” to which she asked, “Are you flirting with me?”

“Um, yeah, now I’m nervous,” Vinny responded, and Gabby prompted him to just tell her he likes her. “I like you,” he finally admitted.

Gabby Windey says a relationship with Vinny Guadagnino wouldn’t work

While their flirty relationship is “cute,” the former Bachelorette said a relationship wouldn’t work out right now due to their busy schedules, especially with him currently filming for Jersey Shore.

Gabby also said Vinny “hates L.A.,” and with Gabby’s recent move to La La Land, it would be quite a long haul to see him in New York.

Gabby said that, ultimately, their friendship means a lot to her — especially the fact that they can comfortably send “gossipy” voice memos back and forth. However, she still seems open to the idea of starting a real relationship with him someday.

“Never say never,” she declared.

Aside from Vinny, Gabby also had a few things to spill about her current dating life.

Since breaking off her engagement with Erich and moving to a brand new city, Gabby has re-downloaded Raya, the membership-based dating app she first got approved for during her time as a Denver Broncos cheerleader.

Although nothing serious has come from it yet, Gabby has been enjoying talking to different guys on the app for now. She’s so busy renovating her new apartment, anyway, that dating has definitely taken a backseat for now.

She also made sure to clear up the rumor that claimed she went on a first date with DWTS professional dancer Alan Bersten last month, saying the two friends simply went for dinner after wrapping up on tour.

For Bachelor Nation, good news may also be on the horizon, as Gabby said she is open to possibly joining the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise — especially if her co-pilot Rachel Recchia is by her side.

“I do think it would be just so fun,” Gabby said on joining Paradise. “Ultimately, I’m just down for a good time and to have a story to tell at the end of the day; that is always my motivation.”

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.