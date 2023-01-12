Get a first look at Gabby Windey slaying on stage during the Dancing with the Stars tour

Gabby Windey has taken her dancing talent on the road. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey is serving up plenty of sass and salsa these days as she makes her way around the U.S. on the Dancing with the Stars tour.

While Gabby was first introduced to the world of reality television on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, she stole the hearts of Bachelor Nation even more as one of the quirky leads of The Bachelorette Season 19.

After her season aired last fall, Gabby competed on Dancing with the Stars Season 31, where she ended as the season’s runner-up.

As a former Denver Broncos cheerleader, it was no surprise to see that Gabby naturally had some moves — which she has continued to show off while on the road.

Dancing with the Stars Live kicked off last week in National Harbor, and Gabby was front and center as the tour’s official co-host.

On Wednesday, the former Bachelorette gave her Instagram followers a look into her new life on stage, sharing a carousel of snapshots while seemingly having the time of her life on tour.

The first photo showed her hitting a pose alongside DWTS professional Sasha Farber as she dazzled in a showstopping, glittery costume.

Get a first look at Gabby Windey on the Dancing with the Stars Live tour

Other photos also showed her “in her element” as she shined in a multitude of costumes, dancing alongside fellow pros and former contestants.

“Apparently I’m on tour!!!,” she wrote to her fans.

There’s no doubting the fact that Gabby seems to be having the time of her life on stage — especially next to her potential new love interest, Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino.

Gabby is newly single after her season of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to her winner Erich Schwer and officially announced their split about two months after the finale episode had aired.

Although Gabby’s split from Erich may have bummed out some Bachelor fans, Gabby quickly had rumors swirling as she was caught flirting with Vinny on social media soon after.

Gabby and Vinny Guadagnino’s dating rumors addressed

In what would be the ultimate reality TV crossover, Gabby and Vinny have been playing around in each other’s Instagram comments over the past few months.

Vinny, who was also a top contender on the most recent DWTS season alongside Gabby, has joined her on tour this year, and fans are definitely wondering if a relationship may come of it.

The two have exchanged extremely flirty comments on social media, and Gabby even admitted that if Vinny asked her on a proper date, she would go.

Gabby also admitted that the comments have just been “playful banter” between the two, and because they live on different U.S. coasts, a relationship would most likely not work out between them.

However, Gabby and Vinny are both on tour together, so who knows — maybe a relationship could be in the works after all.

