Gabby Windey teases fans with more flirty comments on Vinny Guadagnino’s posts

Is it hot in here, or is it these flirty comments that Gabby Windey keeps leaving on Vinny Guadagnino’s posts?

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars may be over, but the chemistry between these two contestants has only seemed to have picked up even more.

Although Vinny was eliminated before Gabby, who was the overall runner-up, the two seemed to have sparked up a connection while dedicating their lives over the past two months to the hit reality dance show.

And, for many viewers, a potential relationship between the two would be the ultimate reality television dream, as Gabby was the most recent Bachelorette and Vinny hails from the fist-pumping phenomenon that was MTV’s Jersey Shore.

While Vinny has kept his love life under wraps, Gabby’s has been making headlines as she and her season’s winner, Erich Schwer, publicly announced their split just a few weeks ago. Erich proposed to Gabby during the finale of her season, and although he was seen supporting her during her stint on DWTS, they ultimately decided to focus on their individual paths.

Now that she’s officially single again, it seems like Gabby is having fun teasing her fans by leaving suggestive comments on Vinny’s posts.

She did become known for her quirky sense of humor, after all.

Let’s start with the first photo that Vinny shared yesterday on Instagram, which showed him posing outside with the accompanying caption, “if I’m a lot, go find less.”

Obviously, Gabby wasn’t going to miss out on the chance to give her two cents.

“A lot of you is never enough,” she responded.

Only a few hours later, Vinny shared a video on his feed of him dancing around his apartment. The clip had fans questioning who he was referring to with the overlaying text, which read, “when you’re medium hot but somebody fine likes you.”

He also added in the caption, “Ya’ll need to get with a strong 7/8 with a good personality. If he’s too hot he’s not gonna be funny or cook.”

And, like clockwork, Gabby swooped in with a swift reply that had fans on the edge of their seats once again.

“Honestly a 10,” she said, with Vinny replying back, “@gabby.windey stop talking about yourself.”

This isn’t the first time the two have flirted back and forth over Instagram comments, and by the looks of it, it probably won’t be the last.

Fans freak over Gabby and Vinny’s flirty exchange

What do fans think of a potential love affair between Gabby and Vinny? Well, it’s pretty obvious many are undoubtfully on board with the idea.

“GET IT GABBBBSSSSSS,” one fan excitedly wrote, while another chimed in to say the match-up was “the relationship we didn’t know we needed.”

“gabby just date him already,” another follower prompted.

Others chimed in with comments such as “go get your man Gabby!!” and “the comment we’ve been waiting for.”

Some users even called in Vinny’s Jersey Shore castmate Mike, known as “The Situation” on the show, for backup on, well, the situation.

Maybe someday, Gabby and Vinny will announce that they are in a relationship, but until then, fans will just have to keep seeing them flirt back and forth on Instagram.

