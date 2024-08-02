Friday Night Lights alum Zach Gilford slams Below Deck Med cast: ‘They’re not working that hard’

Bravo superfan Zach Gilford of Friday Night Lights fame has weighed in on the Below Deck Med Season 9 drama with some serious criticism.

Zach stopped by Watch What Happens Live last night, where he was a guest alongside The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow.

It turns out that Zach knows his Bravo stuff, from Real Housewives to Below Deck Med and more.

However, even host Andy Cohen wasn’t expecting an answer he got from Zach regarding the current season of Below Deck Med.

The Criminal Minds: Evolution star didn’t mince words when explaining why he doesn’t take the hit-yachting show too seriously.

During one of Andy’s classic games, Zach was asked about his love of Below Deck Med.

Friday Night Lights alum Zach Gilford slams Below Deck Med cast

After answering some RHOCH questions, Andy wanted to know where Zach stood with the Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich stew drama. Below Deck Med fans know these two can’t seem to work together without tension.

Zach, for his part, had a different take and got on what he called his soapbox about the show.

“These people are so complainey,” Zach expressed. “Their life is so easy, their like ‘it’s been 24 hours I’ve been on a boat.’”

Andy interrupted to defend that the Below Deck Med crew does work very hard, something Heather agreed with but not the Friday Night Lights alum.

“They are not working that hard. I used to lead backpacking trips in Alaska 24 hours a day with kids. I didn’t get two days on and a day off. They are in the middle of paradise. Like just work,” he dished.

It seems Zach’s little rant was Andy’s cue to change the topic because the WWHL host then asked the actor about Southern Charm.

More Below Deck Med news

Zach dissed the Below Deck Med cast. He’s also not the only one throwing shade. While taking Ellie down a notch, Kate Chastain used her signature wit and charm to defend Bri.

Speaking of Ellie and Bri, the Below Deck Med Season 9 crew weighed in on whether or not they believed Ellie was trying to sabotage Bri.

Below Deck Med spoilers tease that Captain Sandy Yawn has a big decision to make as the interior crew tension reaches a boiling point. The hit yachting show has reached mid-season, so we expect something major to happen soon.

What did you think about Zach’s criticism of the Below Deck Med Season 9 cast?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.