Below Deck Med spoilers: Captain Sandy’s decision and Aesha feels like she’s failing

Aesha Scott is feeling the pressure on Below Deck Med, but luckily, Captain Sandy Yawn is on her side.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med has seen Aesha caught between her two feuding stews, Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller.

As the season hits the halfway point, things are coming to a head, and the drama has gotten out of control.

Per Aesha, Captain Sandy has gotten involved, letting Bri and Ellie know they are on thin ice.

The latest preview video reveals that the captain hasn’t fired them just yet because they are mid-charter.

However, that doesn’t mean they won’t get fired or that changes aren’t coming for the interior crew.

Aesha Scott feels like she’s failing on Below Deck Med

After Captain Sandy lectures Ellie and Bri to get it together, or they are both gone, she has a chat with Aesha. There’s no question that the odds of Bri and Ellie changing their tune about each other are slim to none.

Aesha learns that if things keep going this way, Captain Sandy intends to fire both of them. It is certainly not ideal, but the toxic situation can’t continue.

However, as Captain Sandy points out, no one can be fired if there isn’t a crew available to step in, which leads us to believe the drama surrounding that is coming soon.

Via her confessional, Aesha admits there’s always something with her stews, personal or professional. Since she doesn’t know the answer to how to make things better, Aesha feels like she’s failing at her job,

Later, after learning Bri and Ellie are sharing a cabin, Captain Sandy tells Aesha to change that ASAP. Aesha fills in Gael Cameron, Ellie, and Bri on the new living arrangements, much to Gael’s dismay.

More Below Deck Med spoilers

Elsewhere in the preview, the deck team seems to be having a good time. Gael deals with her recent breakup but also can’t seem to quit Nathan Gallagher.

Joe Bradley finds himself in trouble after making up a song about Ellie and Bri and singing it to Nathan and Bosun Iain Maclean. Little does he know, Ellie is setting up for the charter guests’ slumber party, and here’s everything.

Needless to say, Ellie isn’t happy and goes off about Joe, who slinks away quickly. Oh yes, Ellie isn’t having the best day with her job in jeopardy and her makeout buddy shading her.

Speaking of Joe and Ellie, as Monsters and Critics previously reported they defended making out in front of Bri and dropped some truth bombs to explain their feelings.

What do you think of Below Deck Med Season 9 so far?

