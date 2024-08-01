Did Ellie sabotage Bri on Below Deck Med? Aesha Scott, Kate Chastain, and more weigh in

The drama has been all about Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich on Below Deck Med Season 9.

Sure, Gael Cameron and her crush on Nathan Gallagher brought a little drama, but now she’s single, so the focus goes back to the interior crew.

Bri feeling like Elli has been sabotaging her all season has become one hot topic.

The Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show has some crew members revealing whether that is true.

Clearly, Ellie doesn’t feel like she did anything wrong. In fact, she even accuses Bri of sabotaging herself just to blame her and make Ellie look bad.

Others, though, do not see it that way, including Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

Aesha Scott, Kate Chastain, and more weigh in on whether Ellie sabotaged Bri on Below Deck Med

There have been a couple of instances where Bri feels Elli sabotaged her. One is all the laundry mishaps because Ellie has been in the laundry just as much as Bri.

Aesha shared on the After Show that “sneaky little Ellie was actually f**k*ng up too.” The chief stew called it “convenient” that Bri just happened to be the “believable” person on whom Ellie could blame the mistakes.

Kate Chastain agreed with Aesha on everything while sharing a story about how she got fired for a laundry mistake because another stew set her up. While the Below Deck alum didn’t come out and say Ellie was sabotaging Bri, Kate has defended Bri in the past.

Despite feeling like Ellie played a part in the laundry mistakes, Kate and Aesha both know and agree that Bri, too, was at fault, just not as much as it may have come across on-screen.

Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher felt Bri and Ellie were at fault for the laundry issues.

Meanwhile, that’s not the only reason Bri thinks Ellie is out to get her.

What was said about the cabin drama on Below Deck Med?

Ellie didn’t finish cabins this week while Bri was on break, resulting in an all-out war between them. After Aesha listened to them, she had had enough, and the two stews were sent to Captain Sandy Yawn.

The fight was also a hot topic on the After Show. Ellie defended her actions, saying she misunderstood what needed to be done, which was Bri’s fault, and Bri shouldn’t have gone on break.

Of course, Bri feels it was all part of Ellie’s master plan, and Aesha kind of agrees.

“She {Ellie} didn’t do it because she, in her mind she, was hoping that Bri would get the blame if she didn’t do it,” the chief stew explained.

Aesha also stated that since Ellie is the second stew, she feels like she should get to pick what job she wants to do, which is not the case.

“Never trust any junior stew who thinks the rank matters,” Kate said, referring to how often Ellie points out she is second stew to Bri.

Well, there you have it. Below Deck Med fans Aesha Scott, Kate Chastain, and other crew members had some things to say about Elena Dubaich and Bri Muller.

Was there sabotaging going on or just various differences of opinions and mistakes all at the same time? Sound off in the comments section below.

Here’s hoping we aren’t watching the Bri and Ellie show all season.

