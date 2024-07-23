Below Deck Med Season 9 keeps barreling right along, much to the happiness of some viewers.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott have been earning Below Deck Med mixed reviews this season.

There’s no question that the show took a negative turn during Season 5 when Captain Sandy fired Chief Stew, Hannah Ferrier.

Aesha’s return has added a new, more positive vibe to the hit yachting franchise.

The most recent episode gave us signs that the season has hit the midway point.

Thanks to those clues, Below Deck Med fans can’t help but wonder how many episodes are left to play out.

How many Below Deck Med episodes are left in Season 9?

Below Deck Med Season 9 Episode 8 aired last night, Monday, July 22, meaning we are officially in the back half of the season.

However, instead of airing a mid-season teaser at the end of the episode, we got a next-on preview. Now, that could mean one of two different things.

Either something major happens in the next episode, which will lead into the mid-season teaser, or we aren’t really at the halfway point then. All bets are on it being the first, considering the drama with Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

Based on all of this, we can expect at least eight more episodes in Below Deck Med Season 9. The show tends to have anywhere from 16 to 18 episodes per season, not including the reunion.

Since Aesha’s back and we are only on charter four, there’s a good chance 10 more episodes are left. Captain Sandy’s proposal will be one episode in itself, so that adds even more fuel to the fire that we are getting 18 episodes in Below Deck Med Season 9.

Below Deck Season 9 After Show debuts

Another sign we are midway through the season is that the Below Deck After Show has kicked off. We haven’t gotten an After Show since Season 6, which was all virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time around, the Mustique crew all gathered in Los Angeles to film the show, just like other Bravo shows such as Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives.

Each week after a new episode of Below Deck Med, the After Show will drop on BravoTV.com and the Bravo YouTube channel. The After Show features the Season 9 cast members dishing the latest episode and more Below Deck Med drama.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck alum Kate Chastain got in on the Below Deck Med action as she defended Bri and shaded Ellie while speaking to Aesha on the After Show.

Are you ready for Below Deck Med Season 9 to end, or are you happy with the current season?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.