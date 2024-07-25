Below Deck Med star Elena Dubaich claps back at Kate Chastain diss

Shorts have been fired in the Below Deck universe this week, sparking what could be the newest feud in the hit yachting franchise.

Kate Chastain joined the Below Deck Med Season 9 cast for the newly revived After Show series, and she’s stirring the pot.

The Below Deck alum dished all the dirt to her friend Aesha Scott.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate defended Bri Muller while throwing shade at Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

Social media was soon buzzing about Kate’s remarks, and soon Ellie entered the chat.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Ellie had a lot to say in response to Kate and more.

Below Deck Med star Elena ‘Ellie’ Dubaich claps back at Kate Chastain diss

One Below Deck Med fan shared a brief clip of a couple of things that Kate said about Ellie on the After Show. Kate isn’t buying what Ellie is selling that’s for sure.

Kate Chastain about Ellie – “I can tell that Ellie is not as trained as she thinks she is”



Kate doesn’t seem to believe Ellie is as competent as she says #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/vzqky4nDEG — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) July 23, 2024

Ellie popped up in the comments section to defend herself.

“In terms of me not being ‘as trained as I think I am’ – in the beginning of the season I was very honest saying I had never been a service stewardess before. I worked as a Spa Stewardess which means I worked in the Spa, Housekeeping and Laundry. #belowdeckmed,” Ellie wrote.

Pic credit: @BalkanBiscuit/X

The fan still had some more questions and thoughts for Ellie, who didn’t waste any time speaking her mind.

Ellie Dubaich hits back at Below Deck Med criticism

There’s no love lost between Ellie and Bri that’s for sure. Ellie has been working hard to make sure her side of the story gets shared and doesn’t just play out on-screen.

When a question was asked about Bri and Ellie being on service versus laundry, the latter gave more insight into Bri’s lack of skills.

“This dates back to the first meeting where Bri mentions she’s not sure what is an ounce,” she replied.

Pic credit: @BalkanBiscuit/X

Ellie also shared her side of the story regarding the laundry log, which has now been dubbed a burn book. The stew shared that the log was the only notebook in the laundry.

It’s no secret that laundry has been all over the place this season, thanks to Bri. Ellie tried to explain how it shouldn’t be that hard because things are labeled.

“Any shirts which get pressed and hung have the person’s name on the label. That’s how we determine who they belong to when delivering,” was her comment.

Pic credit: @BalkanBiscuit/X

The drama between Bri Muller and Ellie Dubaich is far from over on Below Deck Med. They are on thin ice with Captain Sandy Yawn, and the rumor mill is buzzing that one of them won’t be there at the end of the season.

What are your thoughts on Ellie?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.