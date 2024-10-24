Frank Fritz’s secret health battle revealed: American Pickers star defied the odds until his death

Frank Fritz, the beloved co-host of American Pickers, died after battling serious health complications for several years earlier this month.

Fritz, 58, who became a fan favorite on the hit History Channel series, faced a series of medical challenges following a stroke in 2022 that left him in a prolonged state of recovery.

Despite his determined efforts, Fritz’s health declined, leading to his untimely death.

His American Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe led tributes following his death.

Fritz’s debilitating stroke affected the right side of his body, leaving him struggling to regain mobility and independence.

His stroke sent shockwaves through his fan base, who had grown to love his sharp eye for antiques and his easygoing camaraderie with Mike Wolfe.

Frank Fritz’s shocking health battle detailed

Fritz’s stroke was only part of his broader health struggles. Over the years, he battled Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition that left him in and out of the hospital.

His condition forced him to step away from American Pickers in 2020, with fans noticing his significant weight loss and speculating about his health. In addition to Crohn’s, Fritz faced a series of serious complications, including a pulmonary embolism, pulmonary edema, and a seizure.

According to Mayo Clinic, these conditions can be severely debilitating. A pulmonary embolism involves a blockage in the lung’s arteries due to blood clots and is often fatal if left untreated. In contrast, pulmonary edema—fluid buildup in the lungs—can make breathing difficult and cause other health complications.

Fritz’s struggle with these issues compounded his challenges in recovering from the stroke.

Frank Fritz was once given just 48 hours to live

Despite his health issues, Fritz fought valiantly to get his life back on track. He was engaged in rehabilitation for a time, working hard to build strength and regain a sense of normalcy.

However, frequent hospitalizations repeatedly set him back to square one. Each time, he would push through, refusing to give up.

According to the administrator of the Frank Fritz Friends Facebook page, there were moments when doctors gave Frank just 48 hours to live, and on multiple occasions, they doubted he would pull through.

In the months before his death, it became clear that Fritz’s body was no longer able to fight off the mounting complications.

Fritz’s passing marks the end of an era for American Pickers fans who cherished his role in the show’s rise to fame. His sharp wit, passion for finding hidden treasures, and genuine personality endeared him to millions of viewers.

Fritz’s health journey shined a light on the challenges faced by those dealing with chronic conditions such as Crohn’s disease and substance addiction.

As fans mourn the loss of Frank Fritz, many will remember him not only for his role in American Pickers but for his perseverance in the face of seemingly insurmountable health battles.

His resilience and determination to keep moving forward despite the odds will leave a lasting legacy.