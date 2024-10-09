Mike Wolfe’s touching tribute to Frank Fritz ahead of American Pickers return

All-new episodes of American Pickers are back for fans to watch on the History Channel this month, but that news is bittersweet for some.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Frank Fritz, one of the American Pickers stars, passed away on September 30, 2024, after a long illness.

Frank Fritz was part of the original team alongside Mike Wolfe when the series premiered in 2010. He left the series in 2020 for health reasons and could not return to the popular show.

Season 26 of the famous American Pickers show, which features Mike Wolfe traveling around looking for antiques, is about to premiere once again without Frank’s involvement.

Mike Wolfe has shared bits and pieces of the upcoming shows that feature Evel Knievel memorabilia but has been admittedly reticent about it since Franks’s death.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ahead of the new season, Mike shared his thoughts about the show and Frank not being able to be involved again before his death.

Mike Wolfe shares his feelings about Frank in light of the new season of American Pickers

Mike and Frank had been friends for over half their lives, and being unable to work together on their show hurt them.

Despite a falling out between the good friends after Frank’s illness and reported addiction problems, the friends were made up before the end of Frank’s life.

Mike shared his feelings about Frank and the new season of American Pickers. It was always a sore subject that Frank’s health would not permit him to come back and film with the crew, but Mike shared that they did visit with him as often as they could.

Mike’s post says in part, “The timing of this and Frank’s passing is not great; however, we have been making shows without Frank for four years now, and we have always wanted him to be back with this crew, but he couldn’t due to health issues. Every time the crew and I were in Iowa, we would go and sit by Frank’s side and let him know how much he was missed.”

Mike shared that he and the crew would work hard to make Frank proud and dedicate each episode to him.

American Pickers shared a touching remembrance for Frank Fritz

The History Channel has not forgotten about Frank either and has shared a video of his memorable moments from American Pickers.

Since Mike is dedicating the entire season to Frank, upcoming episodes may feature more touching scenes featuring him.

American Pickers airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The History Channel.