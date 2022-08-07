American Pickers viewers upset about Frank Fritz firing as new episode airs

American Pickers fans call the show a “flop” without Frank Fritz. Pic credit: History/YouTube

American Pickers fans seemingly haven’t recovered from the demise of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz’s friendship and they certainly aren’t ready to fully embrace a version of the show that exists without both men on screen together.

The former friends starred alongside their co-star Danielle “Dani” Colby with Frank joining in back in 2010. After over a decade with the successful History Channel show, Frank silently stepped away from the spotlight before it was confirmed he and Mike had been feuding.

Frank’s last appearance on the show was in March 2020.

During a conversation with The Sun at the time, Frank indicated he hadn’t spoken with Mike in over two years. And according to the picker, he had come to terms with the state of their friendship and accepted that they simply weren’t going to be the friends and brothers they once were.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is,” he told the outlet.

Although Frank opted not to get into the details of their falling out, he hinted that Mike’s desire for the spotlight and Frank always seemingly playing second fiddle caused a rift between them.

Now, with new episodes airing without Frank, fans and critics alike are having trouble adjusting to the show in Frank’s absence.

American Pickers fans call show a ‘flop’ without longtime star Frank Fritz

The dynamic between Mike and Frank was a huge pull for the show’s fanbase. While Mike had his moments of letting loose and engaging in some fun banter, his straight-laced personality was greatly complimented by Frank’s quirky demeanor. And together, the two men were able to embrace all the people they met along the way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Without Frank around to balance Mike, viewers have been hesitant to accept the show, and when Mike promoted upcoming episodes, critics called out the show claiming firing Frank was a mistake.

Team @AntiqueArchIowa here! 😍👋 All NEW episode of @americanpickers drops tomorrow night 9/8c on @history – While picking through Mary Stander’s property, Mike and Jersey Jon uncover a pair of 19th-century coopered columns. #americanpickers #history #picking pic.twitter.com/N2gWLicUIl — Mike Wolfe (@AmericanPicker) August 5, 2022

One follower slammed the show as a “flop” as it tries to move on without Frank.

“No one cares anymore, shows a flop without Frank,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @Tha1ChrisReader/Twitter

In a separate post, another user accused American Pickers of “destroying” the show entirely.

“You’ve managed to destroy a really fun show,” they commented.

Pic credit: @HarleyPhoenix/Twitter

Upon news of Frank’s departure, Mike attempted to smooth the waters in an Instagram post where he detailed the show’s future and reflected on Frank’s time with the show.

“I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding,” his caption read, in part.

He concluded, “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

Critics say they won’t watch American Pickers with Frank Fritz gone

Over on the official American Pickers Twitter page, even more of the show’s fans expressed their displeasure with Frank’s termination.

Get ready for a fun-filled summer because new episodes of #AmericanPickers are back starting July 9 on the HISTORY Channel! Watch as we search for the rarest treasures across America with some of our best finds yet and, you never know, we might be visiting your hometown next! pic.twitter.com/DMgGAAHYH9 — American Pickers (@americanpickers) June 23, 2022

Although the promotions for new episodes feature both new and returning faces, including Mike’s brother, Robbie, fans simply aren’t having it.

“You should have canned the show when you canned Frank,” one follower wrote.

Another chimed in, writing, “I pick Frank!”

And yet another follower noted the “vibe” of the show was thrown off by Frank’s exit.

Pic credit: @Jet_Set_Bear/Twitter, @AussieDogMom/Twitter, @HandlebarUsher/Twitter

“Yeah sorry!! Without Frank [it] just does not have the same good [vibe]! Won’t be watching! #GetWellFrank,” they commented.

American Pickers airs Saturdays at 9/8c on History Channel.