American Pickers star Frank Fritz dead at 60: Tributes pour in

Frank Fritz, known for co-hosting the popular History Channel series American Pickers, passed away at 60.

Fritz’s longtime friend and co-star, Mike Wolfe, announced the news on social media.

Wolfe expressed his heartbreak over the loss, recalling their years of friendship on and off the screen.

He described Fritz as “a dreamer” and someone who connected with viewers by simply being himself.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” Wolfe wrote in a tribute post on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny.

“The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

Frank Fritz’s health issues and potential cause of death

Fritz’s death comes two years after he suffered a stroke in July 2022, which resulted in ongoing health challenges. Wolfe and others paying tribute did not disclose a specific cause of death in his announcement.

Fritz stepped away from American Pickers in 2021 following health issues, including complications related to Crohn’s disease and back surgery.

His departure from the show led to a brief estrangement from Wolfe, though the two reportedly reconciled last year.

Tributes pour in for Frank Fritz

According to Variety, The History Channel and Cineflix Productions also released a statement, acknowledging Fritz’s decade-long contribution to American Pickers and remembering him as “the bearded charmer” in pursuit of vintage treasures.

Danielle Colby, another personality from American Pickers, paid tribute to Fritz on Instagram, reminiscing about their time together and their bond over personal interests. She expressed her sorrow and shared her memories of Fritz’s humor, love for tattoos, and moments of vulnerability.

Mike’s younger brother, Robbie Wolfe, who eventually joined the show as co-host, also honored Fritz with a social media post. He reflected on their time together, which included fishing trips and personal conversations, adding that Fritz’s laughter and smile would be deeply missed.

American Pickers premiered in 2010. It followed Wolfe and Fritz as they traveled across the United States searching for hidden treasures, which they would either keep or sell for profit. Frank Fritz’s personality and passion for collecting made him a beloved figure among fans of the show, and his contributions to the series were significant in shaping its success.

Fritz will be remembered for his role on television and the friendships and connections he made along the way. He leaves behind a legacy of adventure, humor, and authenticity that resonated with many.