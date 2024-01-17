American Pickers star Mike Wolfe shares exciting new project

American Pickers is back with a new episode of antiques and early photography equipment tonight.

The popular show is on The History Channel every Wednesday night, and fans early wait for new episodes each week.

Mike Wolfe, the show’s star, has had a busy week talking about his performance, American Pickers, and sharing other exciting new projects he has been working on.

Earlier in the week, fans saw a collaboration with Trading Space’s Ty Pennington, which could be coming shortly. This time, Mike is teasing another new show with a legendary actor everyone has seen on the big screen.

Jason Momoa, Aquaman himself, has a new show, On the Roam, premiering Thursday, January 18, 2024. This show features Jason traveling the countryside looking for artists of all kinds and telling their stories.

Mike captioned his post partly that he was excited about the premiere and “had a blast shooting this with my fellow Iowa brother Jason Momoa @prideofgypsies.”

Mike Wolfe filmed with Jason Momoa on his new show

Mike shared on his Instagram stories some photos promoting Jason’s new show, On The Roam. The first picture is on a billboard featuring Jason on a motorbike.

Mike loves to collect vintage motorcycles, so working on a show with Jason fits his personality.

Another photo shows Mike and Jason discussing bikes in an episode airing tomorrow night. Pride of Gypsies is tagged in the picture.

According to a fan site, Jason founded the group in 2010. It is “a tribe of artists & filmmakers with an enthusiastic thirst for creating unique and inventive content, harnessing an atypical approach to production.”

The premise of the show is much like American Pickers. In Pickers, Mike and his crew tour America looking for treasures.

Jason promoted the show himself on his Pride of Gypsies Instagram.

There could be a reason why Mike is promoting so many other projects

Unfortunately for fans of American Pickers, the ratings have not been as high as they could be, which could mean the show will be canceled.

The Sun reports that the ratings have dropped for the latest episode and that the season 25 premiere was lower than that of season 24.

Fans are not watching as often because fan favorite Frank Fritz is no longer on the show. He left the show in 2020 for back surgery and has since had a stroke.

Besides the star, Mike Wolfe, the show features his brother Robbie, Danielle Colby, and Jersey Jon.

American Pickers can be seen on Wednesdays on The History Channel.