Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans pledges her love for David Eason ‘no matter what’

Jenelle Evans is proclaiming her love for David Eason all over social media.

Yesterday, she dropped photos of the two looking happy with a caption about loving him, “no matter what.”

It looks like the former Teen Mom 2 couple is embarking on a new beginning for their marriage. Jenelle Evans did separate from David Eason for a while, but they have reconciled and plan to move forward with their lives.

‘Happy wife, happy life’

Included in the caption on the photo of Jenelle and David together was the hashtag, “happy wife, happy life.” Did things change as much as she is saying they have between the two?

Rumors of a reconciliation between the two happened earlier this year when she was spotted with David at a bar. She remained quiet for a while, but in recent weeks, Jenelle confirmed the two were back together.

The couple spent Easter with Barbara Evans.

Jenelle gushed about her mom and David getting along, sharing a photo of everyone eating together. No drama is a far cry from what the last year has been for the former reality stars.

Is this another ploy?

With her Teen Mom 2 contract done, Jenelle Evans is free to do and say anything she pleases without fear of repercussions from MTV.

There is speculation that the couple is filming another reality show, though that doesn’t appear to be the case. They are compiling a video series together where they are giving out parenting advice.

David and Jenelle are hopeful a network will pick them up, but that doesn’t appear likely given their public reputation.

Despite all of the backlash Jenelle gets for having David in her life, she continues to feed the talk with photos and posts. Attention is attention, no matter if it is negative or positive.

Social media has been her go-to when announcing things, especially when it comes to developments in her life.

A new beginning is what both Jenelle Evans and David Eason are banking on. Followers aren’t so sure they will get it, though. All of the damage done over the last year has no been forgotten.

From the situation surrounding David and Jenelle’s dog Nugget to the accusations that he has been abusive to her over multiple calls to the authorities for help, what they have put out there cannot be erased.

As Jenelle and David move forward, there will likely be posts and updates about their lives. She has grown up in the spotlight, and leading a normal life may not be appealing.

Her love for her husband isn’t contingent on the past, paving the way for the future.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to MTV later this year.