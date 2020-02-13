Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans spotted wearing a ring amid David Eason divorce

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is no stranger to controversy.

But many MTV viewers argue that she’s good at starting the troubles and rumors herself and this week is no exception.

While Jenelle is trying to stay open and honest about her life on YouTube and social media, some followers are questioning her honesty after a recent Instagram post.

Evans had previously denied that she had gotten back together with David Eason, but then she was suddenly wearing a ring on that finger.

Jenelle Evans spotted wearing a ring on her finger

In the video, Jenelle is talking about hair care, and she’s using her hands to stroke her hair.

She runs her fingers through it, but it’s her ring that stands out.

Jenelle didn’t explain what she was doing with her ring on again, but the following day, she tweeted that she doesn’t want people to believe the articles about her online. Instead, she asked people to stop assuming things about her.

But she never said that she wasn’t back together with David.

Unless you are one of the people in my small circle, then you wouldn’t have any idea what’s going on in my life. Don’t assume you know who I’m talking to or not talking to. Don’t assume the worse for me because you read some fake articles. 💓 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) February 11, 2020

She also said that people shouldn’t assume the worst for her because of the fake articles, but again, she failed to mention David or any possibility of getting back together.

Jenelle Evans appears to be back on The Land in North Carolina

This afternoon, Jenelle did appear to be back in North Carolina. On her Instagram Stories, she posted a few videos of a baby goat and her daughter Ensley.

In late January, David got himself a baby goat and posted about it online, according to Pop Culture. It appears that Jenelle is meeting this goat for the first time, but it also indicates that she’s back on The Land.

In the video with Ensley, their little girl is driving around on a motorbike for kids on grass, something that Jenelle may not have access to where she’s currently living in Nashville.

Jenelle didn’t reveal why she was there, but she could have brought Ensley so David could see his daughter.

Jenelle previously denied giving David the house in North Carolina, so legally, she may have every right to go back to the house they once shared. David continues to live there.

This past weekend, Jenelle and David were spotted together at a bar in Nashville. Even though the two of them have previously hung out for the sake of Ensley, hanging out at a bar at night doesn’t seem to fall in line with giving David time with his daughter.

