Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans gives update on the house she shared with David Eason

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans hasn’t said much about her decision to leave David Eason since she announced her move to Nashville, Tennessee, in late October.

At the time, she said she had filed the necessary papers to leave David and had moved, but didn’t say why.

She simply said that she wanted to end the marriage for herself and the kids. It was later revealed that she also had a restraining order in place.

Evans left the home that she shared with David in North Carolina to start over in Nashville, where there are more business opportunities for her.

And now, she’s revealing that she didn’t just leave the house to David when she left North Carolina.

Jenelle Evans claims she didn’t give her house to David Eason

On Instagram Stories, Jenelle answered a few questions from fans, where someone asked about the North Carolina home, also called The Land.

When someone asked her why she gave her house to David as he currently lives there, she replied that she didn’t “give” someone her house.

She didn’t specify what that meant. David could have bought her share of the house, or she could be letting him live there until he finds somewhere else to live. She hasn’t shared any plans about selling or keeping the home.

Jenelle Evans is busy building a new life

Since relocating to Nashville in late October, Jenelle hasn’t shared too much. She recently posted a 25-minute long YouTube video, answering some of her fans’ burning questions.

Here, she revealed she wasn’t legally divorced, as she had to be separated from David for at least a year before finalizing the split.

She followed that up with a firm statement that she was single and not planning on jumping into a relationship, including with Nathan Griffith.

Jenelle moved closer to Nashville for business opportunities, and while she did tweet about networking and opportunities in late December, she would later delete that tweet.

While she still has her cosmetics brand, she’s also doing more YouTube videos and thinking about launching a podcast.

In her YouTube video, she also teased that she was thinking about writing a book, but she didn’t have a solid idea at the moment.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.