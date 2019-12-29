Jenelle Evans deletes tweet about opportunities in her life after divorcing David Eason

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is ready to get back on track after the holidays. Jenelle, who filed for divorce from her husband David Eason back in late October, has tried to rebuild her life in Nashville, Tennessee.

Over the holidays, she posted an update on Twitter, wishing all of her followers a Merry Christmas from her family to everyone.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from my family to yours! 🎄❤️ #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/pFZvRF60jp — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 25, 2019

Here, she shared photos of her three children, who were all around for the holidays. Even though her mother has legal custody of Jace, he spent the holidays with his brother Kaiser and his little sister, Ensley.

Jenelle also tweeted about new opportunities for herself and explained that opportunities are all about networking. Surprisingly, she decided to delete the tweet but didn’t explain why she decided to do so.

Jenelle hasn’t shared any business plans with fans. Earlier this year, she launched her makeup kit by JE Cosmetics, but the product didn’t do as well as she had hoped. Additionally, there were allegations of her being drunk at the launch event.

Since being fired from Teen Mom 2 and filing for divorce from David, Jenelle has tried to get her life back on track.

It’s no secret that she wants to tell her story about everything she has been through, and she may want to return to Teen Mom 2 and use that platform to share her story with her fans.

MTV has made no public decision about her return, as Jade Cline was added to the cast after they let Jenelle go.

Since filing for divorce from David, Jenelle has regained her relationship with Nathan Griffith. The two have been co-parenting little Kaiser, and they are getting along great.

At the same time, Jenelle has distanced herself from David by filing a restraining order against him. That order was extended to January 15, 2020, when they are both due back in court.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.