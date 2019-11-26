David Eason is in Nashville where Jenelle Evans lives: Both due in court over restraining order

Jenelle Evans has relocated to Nashville, Tennessee – a place where she’s planning on living moving forward. And it sounds like David Eason may have known this, as he’s currently there to attend court.

On Monday, David was in Nashville because of a court date that he had over the restraining order that Jenelle filed against him back in October and was granted.

According to Radar Online, their court date happened in Nashville yesterday.

“He’s in Nashville to fight her in court,” a source told Radar. “She left him without their daughter and with no money. She has moved there. She is in an apartment there with the children.”

She left with Ensley and Kaiser. Nathan Griffith was spotted visiting them so he could see his son, Kaiser. He has since revealed that he’s happy about their positive co-parenting relationship.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, fans were initially worried about the media leaking her location in Tennessee, because they were worried about her safety. Many thought that David could do anything to hurt Jenelle and the kids. However, based on this information, it sounds like he may have known for a while where she was.

There have been no reports about court yesterday, but since it was just a hearing, it’s possible that nothing major happened. Jenelle clearly fears for the safety of herself and the kids.

As for David, he remains on the property where the two lived in North Carolina. Jenelle has reportedly left him with no money, so it’s unknown how he plans on paying for the house or to keep up the lifestyle that they shared. Jenelle Evans, however, appears to be happy in her new apartment. No word on whether MTV is returning to film her for Teen Mom 2.

