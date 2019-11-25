Jenelle Evans starts to open up about her new life, thanks Nathan Griffith

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is starting to open up about her new life.

It was almost a month ago that Jenelle announced she was leaving David Eason and moving away with her children. She has spent the last month being fairly private and secretive about her life, but she’s slowly starting to open up.

On Twitter, Jenelle revealed that fans should not believe everything they read, including stories from fake accounts.

When I said don’t believe random accounts… that includes ALL random accounts. Thanks!👌🏼 #HappyMonday — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 25, 2019

Even though Evans isn’t active on social media, it does appear that she’s keeping up with what is being reported in the news about her. Plus, over the weekend, she shared a photo of Ensley and Kaiser cuddling up together.

She loves her Bubba 😊💋 pic.twitter.com/XrpFIX2uY0 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 23, 2019

It’s clear that her children are doing well. However, Jenelle herself doesn’t appear too thrilled with everything going on.

On Friday, she simply posted a sad-face emoji. It’s uncertain what this was in relation to, but one can imagine that she isn’t too happy about her marriage falling apart, moving out of state, and removing the kids from the home they know.

☹️ — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 22, 2019

In a surprising twist, Jenelle appears to have made peace with her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, it was Nathan who hung out with Jenelle in Tennessee when she was first spotted.

Now, the two are opening up on Twitter and they both agree that their relationship is much better these days. They can communicate, co-parent, and help one another. Jenelle even thanked Nathan for being such a big support system for Kaiser and helping out the family as they transition to their new life.

Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately. — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 21, 2019

However, one person seemed to think that everything had been relatively set up, so MTV would take interest in Jenelle’s story again. The person tweeted that she believed it was all for MTV and that she wouldn’t tune in.

We still believe this is all for MTV! And we still wont tune in — Tanya Garrison (@garr1simms) November 21, 2019

While Jenelle has revealed she would be open to returning to MTV, the network hasn’t publicly made a decision. Instead, they filmed with Jade Cline last season, a supposed replacement for Jenelle.

Even if Jenelle doesn’t come back to MTV, she has her hands full in creating her new life and getting the children ready for this new chapter.

Sources spoke out on her behalf after she moved away from David with the kids, saying that she was contemplating taking them out of school. She wants to provide a safe environment for her kids and not live in fear that David will find her.

Jenelle Evans has yet to share what she plans on doing moving forward.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.